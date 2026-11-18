Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan and ICBC chairman Liao Lin. Photo: Vu Oanh

The meeting focused on in-depth discussions on strategic orientations for cooperation in capital mobilisation, financing of key projects, and strengthening financial connectivity between the two countries.

At the outset of the meeting, Minister Tuan spoke highly of ICBC’s global financial capacity, extensive operational network and longstanding experience in trade finance, capital mobilisation and the management of large-scale projects, describing it as one of the world’s leading financial institutions.

The minister acknowledged ICBC’s practical contributions in supporting the business communities of both countries, boosting bilateral trade and investment, and providing important financial resources for economic activities in Vietnam.

Looking ahead to the next phase of cooperation, amid continued volatility in the global economy and Vietnam’s accelerated development of large-scale infrastructure, Minister Tuan proposed several key areas for collaboration.

Specifically, he called on ICBC to continue sharing information on international financial markets and practical experience in large-scale capital mobilisation, while playing a proactive bridging role in connecting Vietnam with global investor networks.

The minister stressed that financial cooperation arrangements should be carefully studied and assessed, particularly in terms of capital costs, maturity structures and risk management capacity. This would help ensure the most efficient use of capital while maintaining strict control over public debt safety and national financial security.

Regarding strategic infrastructure development, Minister Tuan acknowledged ICBC’s strong interest in major transport infrastructure projects, particularly railway lines connecting Vietnam and China that are designed to accommodate larger railway gauges.

He called on ICBC to continue working closely with relevant Vietnamese authorities to study and develop feasible financial solutions and flexible funding arrangements tailored to the actual requirements of individual projects. All cooperation arrangements must strictly comply with Vietnam’s prevailing legal regulations and approved plans authorised by competent authorities.

In response to the minister’s assessments and proposals, ICBC chairman Liao Lin expressed his strong impression of Vietnam’s socioeconomic development achievements and positive outlook in the new development phase.

He said that ICBC values the Vietnamese market and wishes to further strengthen its comprehensive cooperation with the Ministry of Finance (MoF), as well as Vietnamese authorities and businesses.

With its strong financial resources, extensive experience in international financing arrangements and modern cross-border financial services ecosystem, ICBC stands ready to accompany and provide maximum support to its Vietnamese partners, Lin said.

Through such cooperation, the bank expects to make a positive contribution to deepening trade exchanges, investment flows and economic ties between the two neighbouring countries.

In a friendly and constructive atmosphere, the two sides discussed potential cooperation in project financing and international capital mobilisation through bond issuance. They also agreed to maintain coordination between their respective focal units to further explore specific areas of cooperation and strengthen Vietnam-China financial connectivity.

At the conclusion of the meeting, leaders of the Vietnamese MoF and the ICBC chairman agreed to task their respective specialised focal units with maintaining regular coordination and stepping up in-depth exchanges on areas of mutual interest.

ICBC pledges deeper financial cooperation with Vietnam The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has held talks with Vietnamese financial officials on strengthening financial cooperation between the two countries.

Vietnam and China discuss policies to support private-sector growth On September 21, at the Ministry of Finance headquarters in Hanoi, Deputy Minister Nguyen Duc Chi held talks with a delegation from the Central Social Work Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, led by Zhao Shitang, Deputy Minister of the department.