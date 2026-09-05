Digital Citizen Stations bring new health services

Photo courtesy of FPT Long Chau

Since its inception on July 10, the Digital Citizen Station on the pedestrian street served as a reliable point of assistance during medical emergencies and unexpected illnesses.

The Digital Citizen Station model is led by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security in collaboration with relevant agencies with a view to increase people’s access to public services, digital health, and digital utilities.

The initiative is developed based on Vietnam's national electronic identification and authentication platform, VNeID, integrating digital public services, healthcare, public security, and other civic utilities.

Thanks to the application of modern technology, these services can be processed at the station quickly, safely, and securely.

At the Digital Citizen Station on Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street, citizens just need to log in with their citizen ID card or VNeID account and verify their identity through biometric authentication. The station integrates specialised medical equipment that meets the rigorous standards required for hospital-grade examinations. The process is designed to be simple and convenient, saving time, minimising the need for movement, and accommodating patients of all ages.

Citizens can easily check health indicators such as height, weight, body mass index, blood oxygen saturation, blood pressure, heart rate, body fat, and body water levels free of charge. Meanwhile, they can also schedule vaccinations, consult doctors online, access digital pharmacy services, and have medications delivered free of charge.

The station has quickly become a convenient and accessible healthcare touchpoint for citizens amid the hustle and bustle of daily life.

Under the direction of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security and C06, high-quality, modern medical solutions have been implemented at the station with absolute data security.

Long Chau was selected to operate the station's healthcare services thanks to its extensive network, modern technology platform meeting all information security standards, and a track record of trust among millions of citizens. This initiative helps complete the public-private service ecosystem at the facility, bringing practical services closer to the public. Previously, Long Chau also pioneered integration with the VNeID platform and the application of population data to serve the community.

Photo courtesy of FPT Long Chau

These stations fulfill the goal of being “close to the people,” serving as dependable medical anchor. By joining hands to build these stations, Long Chau is taking a strategic step towards expanding its healthcare network in Vietnam, improving access to modern healthcare services for everyone, and enabling Vietnamese people to benefit from advanced and equitable care.

“The model's effectiveness lies not only in the range of services it offers but also in delivering practical value to citizens. With a people-centric approach, Long Chau will continue to innovate and bring smart healthcare closer to the public, thereby encouraging proactive health management and supporting Vietnam's digital healthcare development," said a representative of Long Chau.

The Digital Citizen Station contributes to the effective implementation of the government's Project 06 and the Politburo's Resolution 57 on digital transformation. By utilising chip-based ID cards and the VNeID app to simplify procedures, the model bridges the gap between the government and its citizens. It represents a breakthrough in the application of AI and digital technology to serve citizens, towards building a modern, transparent, and people-centric e-government.

According to experts, it is necessary to socialise the model with the participation of businesses such as Long Châu and GoTrust. This not only helps optimise resources, but also enables advanced technological solutions to be quickly put into practice, delivering effective and sustainable services.

On April 24, the Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order under the Ministry of Public Security, in coordination with the Centre for Research, Application of Population Data and Citizen Identification, Long Chau pharmacy and vaccination system, and GoTrust inaugrated the fifth Digital Citizen Station in the CityLand Park Hills urban area in Go Vap Ward.

The Digital Citizen Station model is being deployed at several major urban developments across Ho Chi Minh City, including Celadon City, Vinhomes Ba Son, Diamond Island, and Cityland Park Hills. In the near future, this model will be replicated, with additional stations across the city and in other localities.

Photo courtesy of FPT Long Chau

PE firm Creador takes 13 per cent stake in FPT Long Chau Private equity firm Creador announced the acquisition of a minority interest in FPT Long Chau Investment JSC on April 25 without disclosing deal value.