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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital signs MoU with Novartis Vietnam

October 07, 2026 | 10:36
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Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital and Novartis Vietnam have signed an MoU for a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening cancer treatment and patient care in Vietnam.

Signed on October 5 for the 2026-2028 period, the ceremony was attended by Diep Bao Tuan, MD, PhD, director of Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital (HOH), and Jondy Syjuco, general director of Novartis Vietnam Co., Ltd., along with representatives from departments and specialised units of both organisations.

Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital signs MoU with Novartis Vietnam
Photo: Novartis Vietnam

In Vietnam, cancer remains a significant challenge to public health and the healthcare system. This reality underscores the increasing urgency to advance diagnosis and strengthen capabilities in cancer care and treatment.

This agreement marks a new milestone in the ongoing partnership between both parties, focusing on strengthening healthcare professional capabilities, advancing institutional excellence, and empowering patients and the community through better health education. These collaborative initiatives are expected to contribute to strengthening the cancer-care ecosystem by enhancing connectivity between the leading oncology hospital and the broader healthcare network.

Accordingly, Novartis Vietnam and HOH have agreed to collaborate across three key pillars. First, strengthening healthcare professional (HCP) capacity in examination and treatment through continuing medical education programs, scientific conferences, and symposia to facilitate knowledge exchange and clinical practice. These capability-building initiatives provide medical information updates and specialised training to help HCPs stay informed of evolving clinical evidence in cancer care, thereby improving the overall quality of patient care.

Second, advancing HOH as a central hub in the healthcare network and a learning model for other healthcare organisations and HCPs. This pillar focuses on connecting and training lower-level hospitals to enhance cancer-care capabilities across all care tiers, thereby strengthening the treatment quality at provincial level hospitals, and facilitating earlier, more accurate diagnosis for patients.

In particular, both parties intend to collaborate on facilitating access to and implementing advanced treatment solutions in priority oncology areas, including breast cancer and lung cancer. Additionally, Novartis Vietnam and HOH will partner in clinical research to strengthen institutional research capabilities, contributing to the development of Vietnam’s oncology sector.

Third, collaborating in organising patient-oriented programmes, including online consultations, cancer awareness education for patients and the community, and early-detection awareness initiatives to encourage appropriate screening. These activities support patients and caregivers in building disease literacy and managing treatment-related adverse effects, empowering patients to navigate their care journey, make informed health decisions, and improve the overall quality of patient care.

Dr Diep Bao Tuan, director of HOH, shared, “The signing of the MoU with Novartis Vietnam opens a new phase of collaboration, focusing on continuous medical education and professional development as well as on strengthening research capabilities, connecting the cancer-care network, and delivering practical, patient-oriented initiatives. We expect this partnership to contribute to enhancing healthcare professional capabilities, elevating the quality of care, and bringing greater value to patients, particularly in Southern Vietnam.”

Jondy Syjuco, general director of Novartis Vietnam, said, “Throughout several decades, Novartis has always believed that scientific advancements can only deliver sustainable impact when accompanied by strong healthcare system capabilities and patient engagement. Through our partnership with HOH for the 2026–2028 period, we aim to continue contributing to professional capability development, advancing research, and connecting the cancer-care ecosystem, while supporting patients and communities in accessing reliable health information.”

This signing ceremony holds special significance as it marks Novartis' 30-year commitment to advancing healthcare globally. As a long-term partner of Vietnam’s healthcare, Novartis affirms its ongoing commitment to collaborating with stakeholders in supporting capability building, facilitating knowledge exchange, and implementing practical initiatives that contribute to raising cancer awareness and enhancing the quality of patient care.

Through the 2026-2028 MoU, Novartis Vietnam and the hospital aim to contribute to building a more capable cancer-care network that meets patient needs, while supporting broader efforts to elevate Vietnam’s healthcare system and deliver positive impacts for patients and the community.

By Bich Thuy

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TagTag:
Novartis Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital cancer Vietnam MoU health healthcare

Themes: Healthcare Platform

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