Vietnam Water Week 2025 gathers 200 domestic and international firms

Vietnam Water Week 2025 gathered 200 domestic and international firms

On August 20, the Vietnam Water Supply and Sewerage Association held the opening ceremony of Vietnam Water Week 2025, one of the most significant events of Vietnam's water sector, held at the Hanoi Friendship Cultural Palace.

The theme of this year's event, “Vietnam's Water Sector in the New Era: Challenges and Opportunities”, reflects the sector's strategic vision and strong determination to act.

The organising board has held a series of specialised conferences, including a policy and regulatory forum addressing critical bottlenecks in the sector's development, and a scientific conference on advanced water supply and sewage technologies, with the participation of leading domestic and international experts.

In addition, there will be an open technical forum showcasing and introducing new technologies and equipment from countries with advanced water industries, and a thematic workshop on gender equality in the water sector, alongside the SEAWUN Roundtable to enhance regional cooperation.

"We are living in an age of profound and unprecedented change. The water sector enters 2025 with great expectations, yet also faces tremendous challenges: increasingly severe climate change, rapid urbanisation, depletion of water resources, incomplete infrastructure, and rising demands for service quality and environmental protection," said Nguyen Ngoc Diep, chairman of the Vietnam Water Supply and Sewerage Association.

“Yet within these very challenges lie new opportunities: the strong momentum of digital transformation, the breakthroughs of science and technology, the spirit of innovation, and, most importantly, the dedicated attention and leadership of the Party and the government,” Diep said.

A special highlight this year is collaboration with the AROBID platform, marking the initial step in establishing a dedicated e-commerce marketplace for the water industry. This platform will connect enterprises and suppliers 24/7, fostering digital trade in infrastructure development.

In parallel, the International Exhibition on Water Supply, Sewerage, and Environmental Sanitation, with nearly 150 booths from over 20 countries, will provide Vietnamese enterprises with invaluable opportunities to access cutting-edge technologies, learn from global innovations, and seek strategic partnerships.

"Vietnam's water sector has achieved many important milestones, yet numerous challenges still lie ahead. These also present opportunities for us to affirm a new mindset. Water resource management is not only about engineering, infrastructure, or technology, but also about how humans interact with nature, about the harmony between economic development and environmental protection, between the present and the future," said Le Minh Hoan, a member of the Party Central Committee and Vice Chairman of the National Assembly.

"I firmly believe that Vietnam Water Week 2025 will not only be a platform for exchanging solutions and technologies, but also a forum to foster trust, spread the spirit of cooperation, and build a sustainable development ecosystem for the water sector. Here, we can work together to find answers to urgent questions: how water can serve both as a driving force for growth and as a stream that connects people, nature, and the international community," Hoan said.

Vietnam Water Week 2024 to be held from November 6-8 Vietnam Water Week 2024, themed “Developing Vietnam's Water Sector - Security, Safety, Efficiency, and Integration”, will be organized on November 6-8 at the National Exhibition Construction Center in Hanoi.

Vietnam Water Week 2024 attracts 150 booths from 15 countries Vietnam Water Week 2024 has attracted 150 pavilions displaying advanced and smart materials, equipment, and technology from 15 countries.