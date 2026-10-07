YYForce opens robotics training center for service robots in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Oct. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YYForce Inc. (NASDAQ: YFOR) ("YYForce" or the "Company"), a technology-enabled workforce solutions and integrated facility management company, today announced the official opening of its Robotics Training, Data and Experience Center (the "Center") in Singapore. The facility supports humanoid robot training, operational data collection, workflow testing, and customer demonstrations across hospitality, cleaning, security, delivery, and facility management applications.

The Center is designed to help YYForce translate robotics technologies into practical customer solutions, drawing on its existing workforce and facility management operations. It also supports the Company's evaluation of Robotics-as-a-Service ("RaaS"), robot leasing, and managed robotic services as potential sources of recurring revenue.

Capitalizing on the US$68.1 Billion Commercial Robotics Opportunity

YYForce believes Singapore offers an attractive environment for robotics adoption as service operators seek to improve productivity, manage manpower constraints, and maintain consistent service quality. In May 2026, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), JTC Corporation (JTC), and the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) announced a physical AI testbed at Punggol Digital District, planned for later in 2026, with applications including delivery, cleaning, and security patrolling. This initiative provides wider market context; YYForce is not announcing participation in that programme.

Globally, Grand View Research estimates the service robotics market at US$68.1 billion in 2026 and projects it to reach US$107.8 billion by 2030. Separately, MarketsandMarkets estimates the global humanoid robot market at US$5.41 billion in 2026 and projects US$50.27 billion by 2035. These forecasts cover different, potentially overlapping categories and are not additive. They provide industry context, rather than estimates of Singapore demand or YYForce's addressable revenue.

For the 2026–2031 period, YYForce sees opportunities to evaluate specialized service robots for defined commercial tasks while developing humanoid applications through training and testing. The Company intends to assess deployment opportunities based on task performance, safety, reliability, required human supervision, and customer economics.

Humanoid Training and Operational Data Collection

The Center includes simulated service environments for training and evaluating humanoid robots in selected hotel housekeeping, restroom cleaning, banqueting, and hospitality support workflows. It also supports testing of collaboration among human workers, humanoid robots, and specialized service robots.

Through repeated training and testing, YYForce is collecting operational data relating to navigation, movement, object interaction, task execution, and environmental conditions. Though training and demonstration activities do not establish that humanoid robots can yet perform complete housekeeping or restroom-cleaning duties autonomously, these activities are intended to help evaluate performance and adapt workflows to specific service environments.

Service Robotics and Integrated Security Demonstrations

The Center showcases indoor and outdoor commercial cleaning robots, food and item delivery robots, autonomous security and surveillance robots, swimming pool cleaning robots, humanoid service robots, and other specialized systems. Customers and potential partners can evaluate how these technologies may fit within their operations.

A live Security Command Center, as part of the Center, demonstrates the integration of robotic patrol capabilities, surveillance systems, sensors, cameras, and centralized monitoring. This environment enables YYForce to evaluate how robotic and monitoring technologies can complement security personnel and broader facility management services.

Building a Path to Recurring Robotics Revenue

The Center anticipates to support a structured commercialization pathway: training and data collection, workflow testing, customer demonstrations, proofs of concept, and, where viable, commercial deployment. Potential applications include hotels, commercial buildings, residential developments, retail premises, warehouses, and other service environments.

YYForce is evaluating commercial arrangements that could combine robot access with deployment support, maintenance, monitoring, and human service capabilities. Potential RaaS and leasing models would allow customers to access robotics through recurring arrangements without necessarily purchasing hardware outright. Integrated service contracts could combine people and robots within a single service-delivery model.

The Company believes its existing operating experience can help identify suitable tasks, evaluate customer requirements, and coordinate human-robot workflows. Commercial viability will depend on productivity gains, service quality, deployment and integration costs, maintenance requirements, and the level of human intervention needed.

At this stage, the Company has not yet announced material revenue attributable to these proposed robotics business models. The Center's opening does not represent an announcement of material robotics orders or contracted recurring revenue. Future commercialization remains subject to customer adoption, technology performance, deployment economics, and other factors.

Supporting the YYForce 2030 Vision

The Center anticipates to support YYForce's 2030 vision of becoming a Future Workforce Solutions Provider by integrating human talent, AI-enabled technologies, humanoid robots, and specialized autonomous robots. Human workers would continue to perform activities requiring judgment, communication, and flexibility, while suitable robotic systems could support repetitive, physically demanding, and monitoring-intensive tasks.

Chief Executive Officer Commentary

Mike Fu, Chief Executive Officer of YYForce, commented:

"Our objective is to help customers put robotics to work in everyday service operations. Our existing workforce and facility management experience gives us direct insight into the tasks customers need completed and the standards they expect."

"This center provides a dedicated working environment to train humanoid robots, collect operational data, and evaluate service robots prior to customer deployment. We see clear opportunities to develop recurring service relationships through leasing and managed robotics, while rigorously testing each application against performance and cost requirements."

"Our 2030 vision brings people, AI, and robotics together to elevate how services are delivered. We will pursue that vision through practical applications and disciplined commercial execution — Forging Forward Together."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's robotics strategy, training and data collection activities, potential customer applications, RaaS and leasing models, managed services, recurring revenue opportunities, and YYForce's 2030 vision, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company bases these forward-looking statements on its expectations and projections about future events, which the Company derives from the information currently available to it. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. Third-party market forecasts are estimates and may not be realized.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and the forward-looking events discussed in this press release may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about the Company and a number of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, customer adoption, technology reliability and safety, integration requirements, data governance, financing and hardware availability, maintenance costs, and deployment economics. There can be no assurance that the Company's robotics initiatives or proposed commercial models will be successfully implemented or generate material revenue. For a more detailed discussion of risk factors, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, as amended. Readers should also consider the risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. YYForce undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by applicable law.

[1] JTC, Singapore Government and Eight Industry Leaders to Research, Test and Deploy Physical AI in Punggol Digital District, May 20, 2026.

[2] Grand View Research, Service Robotics Market 2024–2030, public report summary accessed October 2, 2026.

[3] MarketsandMarkets, Humanoid Robot Market — Global Forecast to 2035, July 2026.