Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Ministry of Construction updates draft Water Supply and Sewerage Law

August 22, 2025 | 17:53
(0) user say
A comprehensive legal framework is being prepared for Vietnam's water sector, with a new law on water supply and sewerage scheduled for completion in 2026.
Ministry of Construction updates draft Water Supply and Sewerage Law
Nguyen Tuong Van, Deputy Minister of Construction

Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Tuong Van announced at the opening of Vietnam Water Week 2025 in Hanoi on August 20 that the draft Water Supply and Sewerage Law is being revised and is expected to be submitted to the National Assembly for approval in 2027.

"Clean water, flood prevention, and wastewater treatment are basic needs tied directly to people’s lives, public health, and sustainable development," said Deputy Minister Van. "That’s why the Ministry of Construction has drafted the Water Supply and Sewerage Law for the 2025 legislative programme, pursuant to Resolution No.129/2024/QH15. But since this is a new initiative and also connected to the restructuring of the two-tier local government model, it has not yet been added to the government’s 2025 programme or the National Assembly Standing Committee’s agenda."

According to the Ministry of Construction’s plan in Official Letter No.6762/BXD-PC dated July 15, submitted to the Ministry of Justice, the draft law will be revised and completed in 2026 and submitted to the National Assembly for promulgation in 2027.

In addition, the Ministry of Construction is focusing on amending the Construction Law, while coordinating with other ministries to revise the Planning Law – both of which are closely related to the water sector.

"In 2025, the ministry will also review the implementation of the Development Orientation for Water Supply and Sewerage up to 2025 with a Vision to 2050, the National Programme on Reduction of Non-Revenue Water by 2025, and the National Programme on Safe Water Supply for the period 2016-2025. Based on these evaluations, the ministry will submit to the Prime Minister new orientations for water supply, sewerage, and safe water supply for the 2026-2030 period," said Van.

In facing both opportunities and challenges of the country’s renewal process, the Ministry of Construction remains committed to accompanying enterprises, listening to their feedback to gradually improve the legal framework for the water sector, and promoting sustainable development.

In this new era of transformation, the Ministry of Construction recommends that Vietnam’s water sector requires close cooperation with enterprises and partners to meet pressing needs, including ensuring universal access to clean water; improving water supply and sewerage services to meet modern living standards; and ensuring water security and safety.

Furthermore, it is necessary to promote large-scale, interprovincial, and provincial water supply projects that are sustainable, climate-resilient, and connected to rural water supply through sound planning and investment mechanisms.

Another requirement is to ensure complete treatment of domestic, service, and industrial wastewater to protect the environment and restore clean water flows through mobilising both public and private resources.

"It needs to control urban and rural flooding by developing integrated drainage systems connected with irrigation, river basins, rainwater regulation, and tidal control, and simultaneously encourage the reuse of rainwater, wastewater, and sludge in line with green growth and circular economy approaches," added Van.

Tenchijin Takes 2nd Place at IVS2025 Launchpad Tenchijin Takes 2nd Place at IVS2025 Launchpad

From satellite data to startup stardom—Tenchijin rockets ahead in Asia’s top pitch arena.
Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam deepens green drive with new initiatives Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam deepens green drive with new initiatives

Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam, in collaboration with the Vietnam Forestry Administration under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, has kicked off its 2025 'Water of Life' programme along with launching a new nature-based education drive. CEO and general director Ashish Joshi spoke with VIR’s Thanh Van about the environmental and community impact of both schemes.
Vietnam Water Week 2025 to splash down in Hanoi in August Vietnam Water Week 2025 to splash down in Hanoi in August

Vietnam Water Week 2025 is set to take place in Hanoi from August 20-22, themed “Vietnam’s Water Sector in the New Era: Challenges and Opportunities”.
ADB and JICA provide $12 million loan for water plant expansion ADB and JICA provide $12 million loan for water plant expansion

On August 1, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) signed a loan agreement worth $12 million with Thu Dau Mot Water JSC for expansion of Bau Bang Water Treatment Plant.
Goodstack Powers MrBeast’s TikTok Fundraiser for WaterAid Goodstack Powers MrBeast’s TikTok Fundraiser for WaterAid

The viral #TeamWater campaign gains global traction with tech support from Goodstack.
Vietnam Water Week 2025 gathers 200 domestic and international firms Vietnam Water Week 2025 gathers 200 domestic and international firms

Vietnam Water Week 2025 will present a comprehensive picture of the Vietnamese water industry, marked by significant changes to meet the requirements of socioeconomic development and climate change adaptation.

By Oanh Nguyen

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Vietnam Water Week 2025 Ministry of Construction Deputy Minister Nguyen Tuong Van the draft Water Supply and Sewerage Law

Related Contents

Ministry of Construction ranks first in quality of public service provision

Ministry of Construction ranks first in quality of public service provision

Vietnam Water Week 2025 gathers 200 domestic and international firms

Vietnam Water Week 2025 gathers 200 domestic and international firms

MoC reviews progress and pushes plans to meet 2025 targets

MoC reviews progress and pushes plans to meet 2025 targets

Ministry of Construction receives expanded brief

Ministry of Construction receives expanded brief

More construction price norms for public transport projects to be issued

More construction price norms for public transport projects to be issued

Thermal power ash and slag still underutilised

Thermal power ash and slag still underutilised

Latest News ⁄ Green Growth

Forestry conference highlights biodiversity and sustainability goals

Forestry conference highlights biodiversity and sustainability goals

Home Credit honoured among top 10 sustainable companies in trade and⁠ services

Home Credit honoured among top 10 sustainable companies in trade and⁠ services

SCG and seven member companies honoured in Top 100 Sustainable Businesses 2025

SCG and seven member companies honoured in Top 100 Sustainable Businesses 2025

Nestlé Vietnam pioneers sustainable development and promotes business connections

Nestlé Vietnam pioneers sustainable development and promotes business connections

CSI 2025 highlights rise of Vietnam’s green champions

CSI 2025 highlights rise of Vietnam’s green champions

Vietnam’s forest carbon credits draw global interest

Vietnam’s forest carbon credits draw global interest

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020