Ministry of Construction updates draft Water Supply and Sewerage Law

Nguyen Tuong Van, Deputy Minister of Construction

Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Tuong Van announced at the opening of Vietnam Water Week 2025 in Hanoi on August 20 that the draft Water Supply and Sewerage Law is being revised and is expected to be submitted to the National Assembly for approval in 2027.

"Clean water, flood prevention, and wastewater treatment are basic needs tied directly to people’s lives, public health, and sustainable development," said Deputy Minister Van. "That’s why the Ministry of Construction has drafted the Water Supply and Sewerage Law for the 2025 legislative programme, pursuant to Resolution No.129/2024/QH15. But since this is a new initiative and also connected to the restructuring of the two-tier local government model, it has not yet been added to the government’s 2025 programme or the National Assembly Standing Committee’s agenda."

According to the Ministry of Construction’s plan in Official Letter No.6762/BXD-PC dated July 15, submitted to the Ministry of Justice, the draft law will be revised and completed in 2026 and submitted to the National Assembly for promulgation in 2027.

In addition, the Ministry of Construction is focusing on amending the Construction Law, while coordinating with other ministries to revise the Planning Law – both of which are closely related to the water sector.

"In 2025, the ministry will also review the implementation of the Development Orientation for Water Supply and Sewerage up to 2025 with a Vision to 2050, the National Programme on Reduction of Non-Revenue Water by 2025, and the National Programme on Safe Water Supply for the period 2016-2025. Based on these evaluations, the ministry will submit to the Prime Minister new orientations for water supply, sewerage, and safe water supply for the 2026-2030 period," said Van.

In facing both opportunities and challenges of the country’s renewal process, the Ministry of Construction remains committed to accompanying enterprises, listening to their feedback to gradually improve the legal framework for the water sector, and promoting sustainable development.

In this new era of transformation, the Ministry of Construction recommends that Vietnam’s water sector requires close cooperation with enterprises and partners to meet pressing needs, including ensuring universal access to clean water; improving water supply and sewerage services to meet modern living standards; and ensuring water security and safety.

Furthermore, it is necessary to promote large-scale, interprovincial, and provincial water supply projects that are sustainable, climate-resilient, and connected to rural water supply through sound planning and investment mechanisms.

Another requirement is to ensure complete treatment of domestic, service, and industrial wastewater to protect the environment and restore clean water flows through mobilising both public and private resources.

"It needs to control urban and rural flooding by developing integrated drainage systems connected with irrigation, river basins, rainwater regulation, and tidal control, and simultaneously encourage the reuse of rainwater, wastewater, and sludge in line with green growth and circular economy approaches," added Van.

