Green Future Awards honour five leading industrial park developers

Five enterprises have been honoured in the Leading Green Industrial Property Developers in 2026 category at the Green Future Awards 2026, held as part of the Vietnam Industrial Property Forum 2026.
The awards ceremony took place in Ho Chi Minh City on September 29, jointly organised by VIR and the Vietnam Industrial Real Estate Association. The recognised developers have built industrial park models incorporating wastewater treatment, renewable energy, green infrastructure, worker housing, and green building standards.
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|Thanh Binh Phu My JSC receives the award for Phu My 3 Specialised Industrial Park, spanning nearly 1,000 hectares with over 80 per cent occupancy and billions in high-tech investment, featuring Class A wastewater treatment and underground power distribution, and is the first industrial park in Ho Chi Minh City to achieve eco-industrial park certification.
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|Frasers Property Vietnam receives the award for its portfolio of premium ready-built factories and warehouses in the former Binh Duong and Bac Ninh provinces, where all leased factories have achieved LEED certification, meeting multinational tenants' growing requirements for green development and sustainable supply chains.
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|Thanh Thanh Cong Industrial Zone JSC receives the award for its industrial park in Trang Bang, Tay Ninh, with over 95 per cent occupancy, a 31,000 cubic metre per day wastewater treatment system, a 13.8 MWp rooftop solar system, and housing for more than 4,000 workers.
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|Becamex Binh Dinh JSC receives the award for the Becamex VSIP Binh Dinh Industrial, Urban and Service Park, developed with a green-oriented approach from the outset, having completed infrastructure across more than 550 hectares, attracted 10 secondary investors, and put into operation a 4,000 cubic metre per day wastewater treatment plant.
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|Viglacera Corporation – JSC receives the award for its 25-year track record developing 18 industrial parks nationwide that have attracted more than $20 billion in investment, as it continues expanding its portfolio of green and smart industrial parks with integrated housing and amenities for experts and workers.
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|Organisers and representatives of the honoured enterprises at the awards ceremony.
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|Businesses honoured for building a green future at VIPF 2025
Vietnam Investment Review (VIR) honoured 26 businesses with Green Future Awards at the Vietnam Industrial Property Forum 2025 (VIPF 2025) on October 29.
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|KNIC honoured for third consecutive year at Green Future Awards
KN Industrial City (KNIC), a member of KN Holdings, has once again been honoured in the category of Promising Green Industrial Real Estate Developer at the Green Future Awards.
By Bich Ngoc - Le Toan