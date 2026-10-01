Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Six developers honoured as Emerging Green Industrial Property Developers

October 01, 2026 | 22:00
(0) user say
Six enterprises have been honoured in the Emerging Green Industrial Property Developer 2026 category at the Green Future Awards 2026, held as part of the Vietnam Industrial Property Forum 2026.

The awards ceremony took place in Ho Chi Minh City on September 29, jointly organised by VIR and the Vietnam Industrial Real Estate Association.

Six developers honoured as Emerging Green Industrial Property Developers
KN Holdings receives the award for its next-generation eco-industrial park developments in Dong Nai, including KNIC Nam Long Thanh and KNIC Dong Long Thanh.
Six developers honoured as Emerging Green Industrial Property Developers
Prodezi Long An receives the award for the Prodezi Eco-Industrial Park in Tay Ninh, planned as an eco-centric industrial and urban complex with a green-oriented approach, now completing infrastructure and attracting secondary investors to build a sustainable industrial ecosystem.
Six developers honoured as Emerging Green Industrial Property Developers
Binh Thanh Import Export Production and Trade JSC (Gilimex) receives the award for its $76 million, 196-hectare Thuan Thanh III – Subzone C Industrial Park, currently in early development with a focus on green and sustainable practices from the investment preparation stage.
Six developers honoured as Emerging Green Industrial Property Developers
Stavian Industrial Park JSC receives the award for its $153.8 million, 327-hectare Stavian Khanh Hoa Industrial Park in the Van Phong Economic Zone, Khanh Hoa province, currently in early development and laying the groundwork for a green strategy integrated with Stavian's industrial ecosystem.
Six developers honoured as Emerging Green Industrial Property Developers
Soilbuild Hung Yen receives the award for its ready-built factories and industrial cluster infrastructure in Hung Yen province, currently in the early stages of construction with a focus on developing industrial spaces to green standards.
Six developers honoured as Emerging Green Industrial Property Developers
Cosmopark Industrial JSC receives the award for its 322.3-hectare Cosmopark Industrial Park in Tay Ninh, planned as an eco-industrial, smart, and sustainable development aligned with ESG criteria.
Six developers honoured as Emerging Green Industrial Property Developers
Organisers pose for a photo with representatives of the six enterprises honoured as Emerging Green Industrial Property Developers 2026.
Vietnam faces sharper competition in global manufacturing reshuffle Vietnam faces sharper competition in global manufacturing reshuffle

Vietnam remains among the top manufacturing destinations in Southeast Asia, but competition for new production investment is intensifying as neighbouring economies strengthen their industrial ecosystems, speakers said at the sixth Vietnam Industrial Property Forum.
A competitive advantage for next-generation industrial parks A competitive advantage for next-generation industrial parks

At the third session of the sixth Vietnam Industrial Property Forum, co-organised by Vietnam Investment Review and the Vietnam Industrial Real Estate Association in Ho Chi Minh City on September 29, experts and business representatives discussed how to build competitive advantages for next-generation industrial areas.

By Bich Ngoc - Le Toan

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
emerging green industrial developers 2026 VIPF

Related Contents

Green transition leaders honoured at Green Future Awards 2026

Green transition leaders honoured at Green Future Awards 2026

Green Future Awards honour five leading industrial park developers

Green Future Awards honour five leading industrial park developers

Tien Phong Plastics highlights sharing resources for industrial symbiosis

Tien Phong Plastics highlights sharing resources for industrial symbiosis

Latest News ⁄ Property ⁄ Industrial Properties

Green Future Awards honour five leading industrial park developers

Green Future Awards honour five leading industrial park developers

Green transition leaders honoured at Green Future Awards 2026

Green transition leaders honoured at Green Future Awards 2026

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Chery Australia opens reservations for Stockman diesel hybrid utility vehicle

Chery Australia opens reservations for Stockman diesel hybrid utility vehicle

Datamine introduces Expenditure Watch 2.0 platform for mining portfolio compliance

Datamine introduces Expenditure Watch 2.0 platform for mining portfolio compliance

Advantech releases ASR-D501 edge computer for autonomous drone navigation systems

Advantech releases ASR-D501 edge computer for autonomous drone navigation systems

DKSH Performance Materials – A trusted partner in Vietnam’s evolving personal care landscape

DKSH Performance Materials – A trusted partner in Vietnam’s evolving personal care landscape

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020