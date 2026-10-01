Six developers honoured as Emerging Green Industrial Property Developers

Six enterprises have been honoured in the Emerging Green Industrial Property Developer 2026 category at the Green Future Awards 2026, held as part of the Vietnam Industrial Property Forum 2026.
The awards ceremony took place in Ho Chi Minh City on September 29, jointly organised by VIR and the Vietnam Industrial Real Estate Association.
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|KN Holdings receives the award for its next-generation eco-industrial park developments in Dong Nai, including KNIC Nam Long Thanh and KNIC Dong Long Thanh.
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|Prodezi Long An receives the award for the Prodezi Eco-Industrial Park in Tay Ninh, planned as an eco-centric industrial and urban complex with a green-oriented approach, now completing infrastructure and attracting secondary investors to build a sustainable industrial ecosystem.
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|Binh Thanh Import Export Production and Trade JSC (Gilimex) receives the award for its $76 million, 196-hectare Thuan Thanh III – Subzone C Industrial Park, currently in early development with a focus on green and sustainable practices from the investment preparation stage.
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|Stavian Industrial Park JSC receives the award for its $153.8 million, 327-hectare Stavian Khanh Hoa Industrial Park in the Van Phong Economic Zone, Khanh Hoa province, currently in early development and laying the groundwork for a green strategy integrated with Stavian's industrial ecosystem.
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|Soilbuild Hung Yen receives the award for its ready-built factories and industrial cluster infrastructure in Hung Yen province, currently in the early stages of construction with a focus on developing industrial spaces to green standards.
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|Cosmopark Industrial JSC receives the award for its 322.3-hectare Cosmopark Industrial Park in Tay Ninh, planned as an eco-industrial, smart, and sustainable development aligned with ESG criteria.
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|Organisers pose for a photo with representatives of the six enterprises honoured as Emerging Green Industrial Property Developers 2026.
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|Vietnam faces sharper competition in global manufacturing reshuffle
Vietnam remains among the top manufacturing destinations in Southeast Asia, but competition for new production investment is intensifying as neighbouring economies strengthen their industrial ecosystems, speakers said at the sixth Vietnam Industrial Property Forum.
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|A competitive advantage for next-generation industrial parks
At the third session of the sixth Vietnam Industrial Property Forum, co-organised by Vietnam Investment Review and the Vietnam Industrial Real Estate Association in Ho Chi Minh City on September 29, experts and business representatives discussed how to build competitive advantages for next-generation industrial areas.
By Bich Ngoc - Le Toan