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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Oshima launches PlySight AI platform for textile defect mapping

August 19, 2026 | 15:14
(0) user say
Industrial machinery manufacturer Oshima unveiled its PlySight smart factory software platform on 18 August 2026 to map fabric flaws across multiple material layers before cutting.

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OSHIMA CO., LTD. has introduced PlySight™, a defect-to-piece production simulation in the OSHIMA Smart Factory Platform. PlySight matches roll defect data from the EagleAi® AI fabric inspection machine against the production marker and lay plan, and shows which pieces and layers have detected defects before any fabric is spread.

PlySight is included for all EagleAi customers at no additional cost. OSHIMA will demonstrate it at Preview in SEOUL 2026 (COEX Seoul, August 19 to 21, Booth A-313).

EagleAi is OSHIMA's AI fabric inspection machine. During inspection it automatically detects, classifies and records every defect.

EagleAi creates a digital defect twin of every roll it inspects: a roll-level record of each defect's type, dimensions and physical position. PlySight places those defects on the correct layer of a planned lay, shows splice points and layer coverage, warns when the selected rolls cannot complete the lay, and lets planners test another roll plan before committing fabric.

Each twin stays with its roll on the Smart Factory Platform as a documented quality history.

Four steps: upload the marker file, set lay length and ply count, select and sequence inspected rolls, and preview every layer and its affected pieces.

The result: fewer rejected pieces, less re-cutting and re-spreading, less replacement fabric, and cleanest rolls reserved for demanding styles. Less replacement fabric also means less water, energy and chemical use, and less textile waste.

OSHIMA builds the inspection machine, the platform, and its spreading, cutting, projection and labeling equipment in-house. EagleAi creates the roll-level intelligence. PlySight turns it into production planning. OSHIMA cutting-room equipment carries it into execution.

Know what a defect will affect before fabric is spread.

"An inspection report tells a factory where a defect exists. PlySight shows how that defect may affect the actual production plan," said Florian Finke, CEO of OSHIMA. "Manufacturers can act before fabric is spread, cut or unnecessarily replaced."

More information: https://www.oshima.com.tw.

By PR Newswire

OSHIMA CO., LTD.

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TagTag:
Oshima PlySight AI platform Textile defect mapping Industrial machinery manufacturer

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