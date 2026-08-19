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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Yiren Digital deploys enterprise AI across core operations

August 19, 2026 | 15:27
(0) user say
Financial tech provider Yiren Digital upgraded its enterprise artificial intelligence architecture on 18 August 2026 to accelerate deployment across corporate business units.

BEIJING, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), a leading company specializing in financial technology and artificial intelligence innovation across multiple industries in China and global markets, today announced continued progress in upgrading AI capabilities across core enterprise functions, establishing a shared operating model that enables AI capabilities developed within one business to be rapidly deployed across additional functions. This progress advances the Company's transition toward an AI-native, multi-industry operating platform.

Beyond developing AI independently for individual use cases, Yiren Digital has built a common enterprise AI framework that standardizes models, agents, workflows and governance. This approach fosters modularity, resource sharing and model reusability, shortening development cycles and creating a scalable operating model capable of supporting long-term expansion into additional AI-enabled verticals. As a result, AI capabilities developed for one business function can be adapted to additional businesses without rebuilding core models, workflows or governance, reducing implementation time while improving consistency across the organization.

Deploying technology into production across the Company's credit and insurance businesses has enabled Yiren Digital to develop, validate and standardize enterprise AI capabilities before expanding them across the broader organization. These deployments demonstrate how AI can evolve from solving isolated business problems to becoming an integrated enterprise capability.

"Our architecture prioritizes module and model reusability – every fraud detection model, validation framework, and decision layer is built as a composable component. This means our partners aren't adopting a rigid black box; they are gaining access to modular intelligence they can integrate, adapt and combine with their own systems," said Mr. Ning Tang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yiren Digital. "As the AI agent ecosystem matures, our fraud detection capabilities can be seamlessly integrated into autonomous workflows. Ultimately, we are building the technology for autonomous financial system."

Recent production deployments across customer operations, capital operations, marketing, risk management and asset recovery demonstrate that AI capabilities developed within one function can be successfully standardized and deployed across additional enterprise workflows. These deployments provide real-world validation of the Company's shared enterprise AI operating model.

Yiren Digital's enterprise AI architecture combines proprietary large language models, multi-agent infrastructure, workflow execution and centralized governance into a shared enterprise framework supporting customer operations, marketing, capital operations, risk management, compliance and research and development.

Key components include the Zhiyu and Yizhi large language models, the MagiCube 2.0 multi-agent platform, the XuanJi workflow execution engine and the ZhiNao orchestration layer. Together, these technologies provide standardized AI capabilities that can be deployed consistently across multiple business functions while maintaining governance and operational control.

Credit and insurance have served as Yiren Digital's initial production environments for developing enterprise AI capabilities. As these capabilities become standardized, the Company expects future AI deployments to require less incremental development while benefiting from shared governance, workflows and operating knowledge.

Yiren Digital plans to continue expanding enterprise AI across its existing businesses while selectively extending standardized capabilities into additional AI application-layer opportunities. By establishing a repeatable enterprise AI operating model, the Company is creating a scalable foundation that supports faster innovation, stronger operating leverage and long-term multi-industry growth.

By PR Newswire

Yiren Digital Ltd.

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TagTag:
Yiren Digital Financial tech Enterprise AI capabilities Financial technology provider

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