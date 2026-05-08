Vinpearl partners with three Indian travel firms

Photo: Baodautu

The agreements were signed on May 7 during the state visit of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam to India. The signing ceremony took place at the Vietnam-India Business Forum under the witness of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and Devendra Fadnavis.

Under the agreements, Vinpearl will cooperate with Thomas Cook India, SOTC Travel, and MakeMyTrip to expand direct access to multiple customer segments in the world’s most populous country.

Each partner holds a strong market position in India with different customer strengths. Thomas Cook India focuses on group tours, corporate clients, and large-scale MICE tourism.

SOTC Travel specialises in family holidays, group tours, and mid- to high-end leisure travel. Meanwhile, MakeMyTrip is India’s leading online travel platform, with strong reach among younger travellers and independent tourists through digital services.

Anubhav Bansal, vice president of MakeMyTrip, said Vinpearl is playing an increasingly important role in strengthening Vietnam’s appeal among Indian travellers. He noted, "the scale and diversity of Vinpearl’s tourism ecosystem align well with modern travel trends in India."

Ngo Thi Huong, CEO of Vinpearl, described India as a strategic market in the company’s international expansion strategy.

“Partnering with leading travel firms not only expands our market reach, but also enables us to proactively develop products tailored to the preferences of different customer segments,” Huong said.

“Vinpearl expects to strengthen its presence in India while contributing to positioning Vietnam as an attractive and distinctive destination on the global tourism map.”

According to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, Vietnam welcomed around 750,000 Indian visitors in 2025, up nearly 50 per cent on-year and more than four times higher than in 2019.

The growth has continued into 2026, with arrivals from India reaching 242,656 in the first quarter, up 169.3 per cent compared to the same period last year.

In terms of destination interest, Phu Quoc led with a 47 per cent increase in searches, followed by Danang at 42 per cent and then Nha Trang.

According to Vinpearl, the number of Indian guests staying within its hospitality system surged 402 per cent in 2025 compared to the previous year. In the first four months of 2026, the figure continued to rise by 335 per cent on-year.

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