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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Lanson Place wins seven TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice Awards including Best of the Best in Melbourne

June 18, 2026 | 15:28
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Lanson Place has announced its strongest ever performance at TripAdvisor's 2026 Travellers' Choice Awards, with seven Asia-Pacific properties honoured including the prestigious Best of the Best recognition for Lanson Place Parliament Gardens in Melbourne.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 June 2026 - Lanson Place is proud to announce that seven of its hotels and serviced residences across Asia-Pacific have been recognised in the 2026 Tripadvisor Awards.

Lanson Place Celebrates Its Strongest Ever Performance At Tripadvisor's 2026 Travellers' Choice Awards

Leading this year's achievements across the region is Lanson Place Parliament Gardens, Melbourne, which has received Tripadvisor's highly coveted Best of the Best Award 2026, an accolade which places the property among the top one percent of hospitality listings worldwide.

This distinction represents Tripadvisor's highest level of recognition and is only reserved for properties that consistently receive outstanding guest reviews and ratings over an extended period.

Six Lanson Place properties have also won a 2026 Travellers' Choice Award, placing them among the top ten percent of listings globally. The awards are based on authentic traveller feedback and experiences that have been shared on Tripadvisor throughout the year.

2026 Tripadvisor Best of the Best Award
  • Lanson Place Parliament Gardens, Melbourne
2026 Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Award
  • Lanson Place Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
  • Lanson Place Waterfront Suites, Hong Kong
  • Lanson Place Bukit Ceylon, Kuala Lumpur
  • Lanson Place Winsland, Singapore
  • Lanson Place Mall of Asia, Manila
  • Two MacDonnell Road, Hong Kong
"To be recognised by Tripadvisor is especially meaningful because these awards are determined by the people who matter most, namely our guests," said Michael Hobson, Chief Executive Officer of Lanson Place.

"Lanson Place Parliament Gardens, Melbourne receiving a Best of the Best Award, ranking in the top 1% globally, is a particularly rewarding achievement after its first full year of operation. These awards are testament to the passion and dedication demonstrated every single day by our teams across Asia Pacific. We are thrilled that travellers continue to choose Lanson Place and share such positive experiences of our personalised hospitality."

A Melbourne Landmark

As Tripadvisor's most prestigious accolade, the Best of the Best recognition for Lanson Place Parliament Gardens, Melbourne ensures that the hotel joins an elite group around the world which are recognised for delivering exceptional guest satisfaction and memorable stays.

Since opening in Melbourne's historic Parliamentary Precinct as the city's first five-star boutique hotel, it has distinguished itself through its beautifully designed residences, personalised service and ability to blend hotel comfort and convenience with the warmth of a private home.

Regional Recognition

The six Travellers' Choice Award-winning properties also underline the strength and consistency of the Lanson Place portfolio across Asia Pacific.

In Hong Kong, both Lanson Place Causeway Bay and Lanson Place Waterfront Suites received recognition, while Two MacDonnell Road further reinforced the group's strong reputation in its home market.

Across Southeast Asia, Lanson Place Bukit Ceylon in Kuala Lumpur, Lanson Place Winsland in Singapore, and Lanson Place Mall of Asia in Manila were similarly honoured, reflecting the brand's ability to deliver exceptional hospitality experiences tailored to each destination.

Together, these awards highlight the consistency of the Lanson Place experience across its growing portfolio, where personalised service, thoughtfully designed living spaces, and genuine care remain at the heart of every guest stay.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Lanson Place Hospitality Management Limited

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Lanson Place TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice Awards 2026 Tripadvisor Awards

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