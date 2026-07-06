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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Saudi Arabia's Elm joins LEAP East Hong Kong on 8 July to pitch APAC collaboration

July 06, 2026 | 08:59
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Saudi Arabia's Elm Company will participate as Business Solutions Partner at LEAP East Hong Kong 2026, opening 8 July, targeting deeper ties with governments, technology ecosystems, and businesses across the Asia Pacific region.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 July 2026 - Saudi Arabia's Elm Company will take part in LEAP East Hong Kong 2026 as Business Solutions Partner, the company has announced, ahead of the event's opening on 8 July 2026, marking its push to deepen ties with governments, tech ecosystems and businesses across APAC.

Elm Release Photo - 3 July 2026

LEAP East, taking place 8-10 July at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, is co-organised by Tahaluf, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), with the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) as Government Partner. The event marks the flagship technology conference's first edition outside Riyadh.

Elm powers the national digital infrastructure behind more than 30 million users, operates over 170 large-scale digital projects, and enables more than 2 billion digital transactions annually across the government platforms it builds and runs. The company's work has contributed to a national government digital service maturity index of 86 percent in 2025, among the highest globally.

The company's capabilities span artificial intelligence, data analytics, smart cities, digital identity and financial technology, developed through three decades of partnership with the Saudi government across security, health, transport and finance. Elm has also extended the model regionally, with active engagements including compliance and inspection platforms in Oman, national archiving and ERP systems in Jordan, judicial digital transformation in Iraq, and finance sector modernisation in Syria.

Four Elm executives will speak across LEAP East's flagship stages. Majed Al Otaibi, Chief Government Products Officer, opens on 8 July with a Main Stage fireside chat, "Ambition at Infrastructure Scale: How Saudi Turns Digital Vision into Operational Reality", running 12:00-12:20pm. Other Elm leaders will address AI in software engineering, growth in emerging digital economies, and smart and sustainable city development across the DeepFest, Ecosystem Xchange and Orbital stages.

Elm's investment and partnerships teams will participate in the event's Tech Investor Program, engaging directly with technology companies, institutional investors and startups exploring collaboration or market entry into Saudi Arabia. The company has invested more than USD60 million across 20 companies and completed strategic acquisitions exceeding USD33 million across eight deals, a track record it says underpins its appetite for further partnerships across APAC.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Elm Company

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TagTag:
Elm saudi arabia Saudi Arabia Elm LEAP East Hong Business Solutions Partner

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