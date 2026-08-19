Fleet research links driver onboarding to higher safety tech adoption

SYDNEY, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Teletrac Navman study finds that safety tech onboarding for drivers is widespread across fleets, but quality is far from consistent. The 'Mobilizing the Future of Fleets Report: Driver Coaching Edition' found that drivers who felt well-prepared were three times more likely to rate their coaching solution as highly effective (74%) compared to those whose preparation was lacking (19%), yet 1 in 5 reported technology being installed with little or no communication from management.

"Technology alone doesn't drive safety outcomes, preparation does," said Alain Samaha, CEO of Teletrac Navman. "Monitoring technology is most successful when it balances fleet goals and driver needs, and that starts with strong onboarding. Organizations that prioritize the people element see the real payoff: safer drivers, fewer claims, and a workforce that sticks around."

Concern over privacy

Unclear data-use policies make surveillance the top concern for almost half (45%) of drivers surveyed. Almost a third (30%) said that clear evidence demonstrating that technology is used to protect them, not just watch them, would actively encourage them to stay with their current employer. This mistrust persists after rollout when rules remain vague, leaving drivers supportive of safety improvements but fearful of unfair enforcement.

"If an operator finds itself in a difficult position with its drivers, providing visibility of personal data is essential to rebuilding trust," continued Samaha. "Drivers are not anti-technology, but they will be skeptical without transparency around data processing and management, and how it will affect them."

Driver confidence improves significantly when they have clear data visibility: 47% state that the ability to view their own data easily would build their trust, while 43% emphasize the importance of fair and consistent use of data across all drivers. Driver apps are a highly practical access route for this, with 60% of drivers highlighting apps as their preferred option. Always-on visibility reassures drivers about what is being captured, while clear rules of engagement explain why data points matter and how they will inform constructive conversations with managers.

Rewarding good driving

According to the report findings, recognition remains a primary retention motivator, with 37% citing it as a factor for staying with an employer. However, a significant gap exists. While 99% of drivers receive feedback, only 51% report getting positive recognition, while 32% experience disciplinary action.

Proactive feedback, such as scorecards and performance breakdowns, improves driving quality and workplace pride for 52% of drivers, more than double the impact of financial bonuses (21%). Over half of drivers (56%) who receive real-time in-cab coaching rarely experience a near miss, compared with 47% of those without real-time alerts in place. That difference – almost 1 in 5 are less likely to experience a near-miss – highlights the benefit of not just reviewing video clips days after an event but helping drivers correct risky behaviors in the moment before they escalate, supporting a reduction in claims.

Accidents take a personal toll

Accidents and collisions can affect a driver's confidence as well as a business's bottom line. More than a third (38%) of drivers suffer increased stress or anxiety after a negative event, and 17% report a reduction in confidence. This is particularly important given that 25% of respondents were concerned a negative event could lead to the loss of their license, while 20% feared formal disciplinary action, and 17% were concerned about financial penalties.

"Drivers returning to the cab with eroded confidence, or second-guessing decisions due to feeling more anxious, may face a higher risk of future incidents," added Samaha. "Choosing the right safety system with real-time capabilities, and building trust in it, is therefore imperative for driver wellbeing as well as operational performance."

For more information visit www.teletracnavman.com.