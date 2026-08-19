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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ICAC Commissioner concludes ASEAN anti-corruption summit in Malaysia

August 19, 2026 | 15:03
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Independent Commission Against Corruption Commissioner Woo Ying-ming led Hong Kong delegates at the 22nd ASEAN-PAC secretariat meeting in Malacca City to strengthen regional anti-graft operations.

MALACCA CITY, Malaysia, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICAC Commissioner Mr Woo Ying-ming, leading his delegation, concluded the 22nd Secretariat Meeting of the ASEAN Parties Against Corruption (ASEAN-PAC) in Malaysia to share anti-corruption initiatives and achievements of the International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities (IAACA), and called upon ASEAN-PAC members to strengthen co-operation and advance collective efforts in combating corruption across the Asia-Pacific region.

Speaking at the meeting as the President of the IAACA, Mr Woo said, "With the common mission of standing united against corruption, the IAACA and the ASEAN-PAC have grown together, learnt together, and stood together on the front line against corruption." He anticipated the powerful regional cluster built by the IAACA and the ASEAN-PAC would add a robust driving force in the region to tackle corruption challenges that were increasingly cross-border, digital, complex and secretive in nature.

Following the meeting, Mr Woo also attended the seminar on integrity in major-infrastructure projects co-hosted by the ICAC, the ASEAN-PAC, the IAACA and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC). "Infrastructure is like the backbone of a country, carrying roads, power, water and public services. Corruption in major infrastructure projects not only brings financial loss, but also undermines institutional credibility and public confidence. This seminar helps prevent corruption in infrastructure projects by enhancing experience sharing and fostering closer partnerships with anti-corruption agencies worldwide," Mr Woo noted.

During the seminar, Assistant Director of Operations Department Mr Wong Wai-kit shed light on the corruption risks in major-infrastructure projects and expounded on the experience and investigative approaches of the ICAC. Senior Government Counsel from the Department of Justice of Hong Kong, Mr Jeff Chan Ka-hin, took the opportunity to share the significance of mutual legal assistance and informal co-operation in fighting cross-border corruption crimes and in asset recovery initiatives.

The meeting and seminar received an overwhelming response, with participation from over 100 graft fighters, law enforcers, government officials and academics from 11 ASEAN member states – Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Timor-Leste and Viet Nam – as well as representatives of international organisations.

During the stay in Malaysia, the ICAC delegation held respective meetings with the Chief Commissioner of the MACC, Dato' Sri Abd Halim Bin Aman, and senior officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau of Brunei Darussalam, the Anti-Corruption Commission of Myanmar and the Anti-Corruption Commission of Timor-Leste, to exchange views on anti-graft issues of mutual interest. The delegation also called on the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to Malaysia, Mr Ouyang Yujing, to share the latest anti-corruption work of the ICAC.

By PR Newswire

The Independent Commission Against Corruption of Hong Kong, China

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ICAC Commissioner 22nd ASEAN-PAC Corruption initiatives strengthening

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