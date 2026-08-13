SCG's tour helps SMEs turn ESG ambitions into action

The programme is part of Go Together, an initiative launched by SCG to accompany small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) on their green transformation journey, while connecting businesses with experts and reputable organisations to share practical experience and foster collaboration.

Through the event, participating enterprises have the opportunity to gain first-hand insights into production models, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) solutions, and green transformation practices implemented at PRIME Group.

As Vietnam continues its journey towards net-zero by 2050, businesses across industries are facing increasing pressure to improve sustainability performance and align with evolving environmental standards. For SMEs, green transformation presents challenges and opportunities to enhance competitiveness, access new markets, strengthen supply chain partnerships, and respond to growing customer expectations on sustainability.

Despite these opportunities, many SMEs still struggle to turn green transformation ambitions into action due to constraints in investment, implementation capabilities, resources, and expected business returns. In response to these challenges, SCG launched Go Together with the aim of supporting SMEs in Vietnam in turning ESG ambitions into practical actions, thereby enhancing their long-term competitiveness and contributing to Vietnam’s broader green transformation.

Beyond individual events, Go Together aims to build a connected network for the SME community, providing a platform where businesses can regularly exchange experience and seek support throughout their green transformation journey. Through the initiative, SCG expects to foster a sustainable development ecosystem in which businesses that have already made progress in their transformation can continue sharing practical experience and supporting new participants in the future.

Speaking about the significance of the initiative, Wichet Chuchaeu, chief regional officer for Vietnam at SCG CBM and vice president at SCG Vietnam, said, “Green transformation is a business imperative for SMEs. As global supply chains increasingly prioritise sustainability, businesses that start adapting today will be better positioned to compete and grow in the future.”

Wichet Chuchaeu expects the Go Together initiative will empower Vietnamese SMEs to go green with confidence. Photo: SCG

From practical models to green solutions

As one of the companies advancing green transformation in Vietnam’s building materials sector, PRIME Group has been promoting sustainability through three green manufacturing, green products, and green living.

Across its manufacturing operations, PRIME has partially replaced coal with biomass, recovered and reused waste heat, invested in rooftop solar power, applied the Internet of Things to optimise operations, and introduced wastewater recycling systems. These initiatives have helped reduce CO₂ emissions, improve energy and resource efficiency, and enhance operational performance.

In parallel, PRIME is developing green building materials, with the goal of having 80 per cent of its products classified as green products by 2030 and achieving net-zero by 2050. These achievements provide a practical reference point for SMEs seeking to understand how green transformation can be embedded into day-to-day business operations.

SMEs visit Prime Tien Phong factory to gain first-hand insights into its green transformation practices. Photo: SCG

Through the tour, SMEs will gain access to practical green transformation experience that can be applied to their own operations, from improving operational efficiency and optimising energy and resource use to leveraging technology to reduce environmental impact.

By learning from PRIME Group’s real-world practices and engaging directly with experts, participating businesses can identify solutions suited to their own needs and resources, helping turn ESG ambitions into actions that deliver both environmental and business value.

Beyond providing practical insights into green transformation, this event also creates opportunities for businesses to expand their networks. Participating enterprises will be able to connect with experts, business leaders who are pioneering ESG practices, representatives of industry associations, and relevant organisations.

These interactions will enable SMEs to learn from more experienced businesses while exploring potential collaboration in areas such as green transformation, innovation, and supply chain development.

Experts share insights during a panel discussion. Photo: SCG

In Vietnam, SCG remains committed to working alongside the business community and its partners to advance practical green transformation, share experience, and create more opportunities for SMEs to strengthen their capabilities and move forward with greater confidence on their journey.

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