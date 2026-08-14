N2TP raises seed funding to advance potential of AI in scientific research

N2TP's founders. Photo courtesy of Touchstone

The company was founded in 2020 in Hanoi by Duong Thi Hong Nhung, alongside Do Ngoc Tuan and Ho Hai Phong.

N2TP focuses on scientific research and building an intellectual property portfolio in strategic technology fields such as AI infrastructure, biomedicine and biotechnology. Its core technology is the AI4Science platform, built with the goal of supporting the speed-up of individual research stages, directly participating in the discovery, validation, and development of new scientific knowledge under human oversight.

Beyond shortening timelines, AI4Science also carries out the steps that follow after a new hypothesis has been validated through simulation: designing experiments, carrying them out and taking measurements, and collecting new data.

The value of the technology has already been proven. In the past 12 months, it has achieved 12 research papers accepted, presented, or published at leading global research conferences and forums, together with three scientific papers published in Q1 journals.

At the same time, N2TP has seven patent applications filed in Vietnam or internationally in the fields of foundational AI, biomedicine, and biotechnology.

This pace is at least four times faster than N2TP’s own results under a traditional research model. These figures reflect research productivity, research and development (R&D) organisational capability, and the effort to convert knowledge into protectable assets or applicable products.

Nhung, the CEO of N2TP, said the funds raised are expected to be prioritised for two groups of activities: selectively developing the patent portfolio in strategic technology fields such as AI infrastructure, biomedicine and biotechnology; and progressively completing the research loop and increasing integration with automated laboratory processes and equipment.

“Scientists are still the ones who ask the questions, set the standards, and bear responsibility for important decisions. What N2TP aims to build is infrastructure that more tightly connects hypothesis, reasoning, simulation, and experimentation, thereby helping research teams focus on directions with a stronger basis and convert suitable results into technology, products, or intellectual property assets.” said Nhung.

For Touchstone Partners, partnering with N2TP continues the direction the fund has pursued since its founding in 2021: seeking out and investing in AI and deep tech teams in Vietnam.

From its early days, Touchstone has backed notable AI and deep tech names such as Alpha Asimov, Eureka Robotics, Forte, and Prep. The fund's portfolio spans multiple sectors, including agriculture, healthcare, and education, as well as climate tech projects through the Net Zero Challenge initiative.

Applying AI to bioscience is an especially difficult but high-potential problem. N2TP's progress in gradually solving this problem reflects the founding team's strong R&D capabilities, and reinforces Touchstone's confidence in technologies that create real value for society.

This deal also reflects Touchstone's desire to support Vietnamese startups building technological self-reliance. Rather than settling for surface-level applications, Touchstone looks for teams capable of creating foundational IP. By combining practical medical and pharmaceutical knowledge with computational capability, N2TP is building a platform to support rigorous research. Early results, from publications in reputable international journals to patent applications, show that with the right AI tools, domestic research teams are fully capable of developing highly competitive technologies.

Ngo Thuy Ngoc Tu, director of Touchstone Partners, said, "N2TP shows that Vietnamese researchers are fully capable of building core technology that meets international standards, even in as demanding a field as biomedicine. We believe that AI infrastructure for scientific research will be a critical piece of Vietnam's technological development in the years ahead."

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