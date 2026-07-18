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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

VinFast partners with Bespoke Logistics in Philippines

July 18, 2026 | 14:00
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VinFast signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Bespoke Logistics, a Philippine automotive logistics provider, to establish an integrated mobility processing centre and authorised distribution network for electric motorcycles.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 July 2026 - Global electric vehicle company VinFast has officially signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Bespoke Logistics, a Philippine provider of end-to-end automotive logistics solutions, to establish an integrated mobility processing center and authorized service workshop for the inspection and preparation of VinFast electric motorcycles prior to delivery. The partnership will help ensure vehicle quality, shorten delivery lead times, and lay a solid foundation for VinFast's expanding electric motorcycle ecosystem in the Philippines.

Mr. Irineo Niño Fabros, CEO of VinFast Electric Motorcycles Philippines (left), and Mr. Allan A. Mina, President and CEO of Bespoke Logistics, at the signing ceremony.
Irineo Niño Fabros, CEO of VinFast Electric Motorcycles Philippines (left), and Allan A. Mina, President and CEO of Bespoke Logistics, at the signing ceremony.

Under the agreement, Bespoke Logistics will operate an integrated mobility processing center and VinFast-authorized service workshop, responsible for warehousing, vehicle inspection, technical preparation of electric motorcycles prior to delivery, vehicle yard management, and transportation. Located in Carmona City, Cavite Province, the 20,000-square-meter facility has a storage capacity of up to 30,000 vehicles, helping streamline vehicle preparation, improve operational efficiency, and ensure product quality before delivery to customers.

As part of the partnership, VinFast will work closely with Bespoke Logistics to implement technician training and certification programs, transfer standardized operating procedures and quality control processes, and establish a parts supply system to support aftersales operations.

Bespoke Logistics specializes in automotive logistics, offering an end-to-end service portfolio that includes pre-delivery inspection (PDI), warehousing, vehicle yard management, transportation, and vehicle delivery. The company also has extensive experience in warehouse-based technical operations and modern vehicle and inventory management systems, serving as a trusted logistics partner for multiple automotive brands in the Philippines.

Partnering with experienced local companies such as Bespoke Logistics will not only strengthen VinFast's logistics and service capabilities in the Philippines but also provide a strong operational foundation for the delivery of its first electric motorcycles to customers.

The agreement forms part of VinFast's long-term strategy to develop a comprehensive, international-standard electric motorcycle ecosystem in the Philippines. Alongside the launch of its diverse lineup of battery-swapping electric motorcycles, VinFast is steadily expanding its distribution network, aftersales services, and battery swapping infrastructure to deliver a seamless, convenient, and reliable ownership experience for customers.

Bui Viet Hung, VinFast Deputy CEO of Global Aftersales Service, said: "At VinFast, world-class products must be supported by robust infrastructure and exceptional aftersales services. Our partnership with Bespoke Logistics is a key milestone in strengthening our distribution and aftersales capabilities in line with global standards, ensuring that customers in the Philippines enjoy high quality products and services from day one of ownership."

Allan A. Mina, President and CEO of Bespoke Logistics said: "We are proud to partner with VinFast as it develops its electric motorcycle ecosystem in the Philippines. We are committed to operating the facility in accordance with VinFast's international standards while continuously enhancing our team's capabilities and operational processes to support the brand's long-term growth in the market."

Over the past few years, VinFast has steadily built a green mobility ecosystem across the Philippines, Indonesia, India, and other international markets through strategic partnerships with local companies and ecosystem partners such as Green GSM and V-Green. In addition to electric motorcycles, VinFast is expanding its product portfolio to include electric cars, electric bicycles, and electric buses, providing consumers with more sustainable mobility options while accelerating the global transition to greener transportation.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.ph/

By VinFast

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TagTag:
Vinfast Bespoke Logistics electric motorcycle logistics global electric vehicle Strategic cooperation agreement

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