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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ITL showcases smart logistics solutions at VILOG 2026

August 01, 2026 | 08:00
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Integrated logistics provider ITL made a strong impression at the Vietnam International Logistics Exhibition (VILOG) 2026 through a series of networking activities, knowledge-sharing sessions, and innovation initiatives.

The fourth edition of VILOG, which opened on July 30, brought together 450 enterprises from 22 countries and territories across more than 550 booths and attracted over 25,000 visitors, creating a large-scale forum for industry players to stay abreast of emerging trends, connect capabilities and explore collaboration opportunities.

As a Silver Sponsor of VILOG for the third consecutive year, ITL left an imprint with its professional, modern, and interactive exhibition space, complemented by a series of networking and knowledge-sharing activities centred on practical industry issues.

Throughout the three-day exhibition, the ITL and Sotrans Group booth consistently attracted customers and partners. Beyond showcasing the ecosystem’s capabilities and solutions, the booth also served as a platform for the ITL team to directly listen to customers’ operational needs and discuss real-world supply chain challenges, thereby exploring approaches tailored to the market’s increasingly diverse requirements.

ITL showcases smart logistics solutions at VILOG 2026
The ITL and Sotrans booth consistently attracted customers and partners. Photo courtesy of ITL

At the same time, a series of interactive experiences at the booth helped create a vibrant atmosphere throughout the exhibition, serving as a platform for the company to strengthen connections with customers, partners, and the logistics community in Vietnam and internationally.

In addition to showcasing solutions and facilitating direct engagement, ITL contributed to discussions on the trends shaping the future of logistics through a series of specialised seminars covering cold chain supply chains, green transformation, AI, and automation.

ITL showcases smart logistics solutions at VILOG 2026
ITL contributed to discussions on the trends shaping the future of logistics at VILOG 2026. Photo courtesy of ITL

Under themes on cold chain logistics, green warehousing transformation, and the digital workforce for freight forwarding, ITL experts and guest speakers examined the challenges facing logistics businesses and explored solutions to optimise operations, enhance productivity, strengthen adaptability, and build stronger supply chains.

“Digital transformation, automation, and green logistics are no longer mere trends; they have become imperative requirements. These are also key directions closely aligned with ITL’s development strategy as we continuously strive to enhance operational efficiency and deliver sustainable logistics solutions to our customers,” an ITL representative shared.

Alongside its networking and knowledge-sharing activities, ITL reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing the quality of human resources in the transportation industry through the signing of a cooperation agreement and the launch of the Vietnam Logistics Safe & Excellent Driving Skills Award 2026.

Held for the second time, the competition provides a professional platform for drivers, recognising driving skills, encouraging a strong safety culture, and honouring the contributions of those directly responsible for keeping goods flowing across the supply chain.

In the first seven months of the year, Vietnam’s total import-export turnover reached $659.58 billion, up 28.1 per cent from the same period in 2025. Alongside expanding trade, continued investment in transport, seaport and logistics infrastructure are unlocking significant growth potential for the logistics sector.

Driving skills award elevates traffic safety standards Driving skills award elevates traffic safety standards

The Vietnam Logistics Safe & Excellent Driving Skills Award 2025 was held on December 7, an initiative designed to honour skilful drivers and promote safety standards in freight transport.
ITL engages customers in cold chain solutions dialogue ITL engages customers in cold chain solutions dialogue

On June 18, ITL Logistics hosted its first cold chain workshop with customers, aiming to explore ecosystem development solutions amid the rapid growth of the cold chain market and increasingly stringent quality requirements.
ITL enhances international cooperation at Transport Logistic & Air Cargo China 2026 ITL enhances international cooperation at Transport Logistic & Air Cargo China 2026

For the second time participating in Transport Logistic & Air Cargo China, ITL reaffirmed its commitment to expanding international cooperation, developing a global partner network, and supporting customers in growing cross-border supply chains.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
ITL VILOG logistics

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