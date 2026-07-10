ITL enhances international cooperation at Transport Logistic & Air Cargo China 2026

ITL reaffirmed its commitment to expanding international cooperation, developing a global partner network, and supporting customers in growing cross-border supply chains

Transport Logistic & Air Cargo China 2026 took place in Shanghai, China from June 24 to 26 on a record-breaking scale. The event hosted 939 exhibitors and attracted more than 47,000 trade visitors from 121 countries and regions.

As Asia’s largest trade fair for logistics, air cargo, IT and supply chain management, Transport Logistic & Air Cargo China 2026 was held against a backdrop where global supply chains are being shaped by technology, geopolitics, and sustainability requirements.

These shifts are increasing the need for comprehensive solutions that seamlessly connect air, rail, sea and road transport, to build safer and more resilient supply chains.

Evan Sha, president China and CEO of Messe Muenchen Shanghai Co., Ltd. said, “Leveraging multimodal resources, advanced technology, and global networks, Transport Logistic & Air Cargo Shanghai 2026 goes beyond scale to deliver real value, quality growth, and industry upgrading.”

Alongside the introduction and discussion of advanced solutions in multimodal transport, cross-border logistics, digital supply chains, and smart logistics, Transport Logistic & Air Cargo China 2026 also served as a platform for leading logistics companies to demonstrate their capabilities and expand international partnerships.

Following its successful participation in 2024, ITL returned to Transport Logistic & Air Cargo China 2026, represented by its senior leadership team and managers of strategic member companies, including ITL Aviation Logistics, ITL Freight Management and Sotrans Group.

According to Tony Anh, director of ITL Corporation and CEO of ITL Aviation Logistics, this reaffirmed ITL’s commitment to expanding international cooperation, developing a global partner network, and supporting customers in growing cross-border supply chains.

"Through strengthening international cooperation, ITL continues to enhance its capability to connect cross-border supply chains, creating more better conditions for Vietnamese enterprises to export goods with competitive costs, optimal transit times, and service quality that meets global standards," Anh said.

Over the course of the three-day exhibition, the ITL booth became a meeting point for the group and international airlines, customers, transportation partners and service providers across the global logistics ecosystem. Numerous in-depth discussions took place around collaboration opportunities, market demand and trends expected to shape the logistics industry in the future.

The ITL booth became a meeting point for the group and its partners at Transport Logistic & Air Cargo China 2026

“This event gave us the opportunity to directly listen to the needs of our customers and partners, thereby better understanding market movements. At the same time, it was also an occasion for ITL to demonstrate its international operating capabilities and readiness to effectively connect the Vietnamese market with regional and global supply chains,” Anh said.

With a comprehensive logistics ecosystem spanning Aviation Logistics, Freight Management, Contract Logistics, Port Logistics and Digitalised Logistics, ITL currently operates a total warehouse area of nearly 500,000 sq.m, along with a fleet of over 700 trucks and prime movers and 1,200 container trailers across Vietnam. In addition, ITL owns 34 barges as well as five ports and inland container depots strategically located across Vietnam.

In aviation logistics, ITL is currently a leading general sales agent and service agent (GSSA) in Vietnam and the Indochina region. It is the agrnt of more than 22 airlines, operating cargo transportation in more than 300 flights per week. ITL plays an important role in helping Vietnamese goods integrate more deeply into global value chains.

"The logistics industry is shifting rapidly under the impact of cross-border e-commerce, high-value manufacturing, demand for high-speed delivery, and sustainable development goals. In addition to continuously expanding capacity, ITL is investing in digitalisation, smart logistics, and green transition, helping customers connect more effectively with regional and global supply chains," Anh said.

ITL’s participation in Transport Logistic & Air Cargo China 2026 was not merely a trade promotion activity, but also demonstrated a strategy to integrate more deeply into the global logistics network.

With international operational capacity, a professional team, and an extensive partner network, ITL is gradually expanding its global footprint, contributing to raising the position of Vietnam's logistics industry on the world supply chain map.

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