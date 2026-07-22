Junfa-New Luosiwan and SF International sign Yunnan gateway deal

KUNMING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 July 2026 - On July 20, 2026, Junfa–New Luosiwan and SF International have officially entered into a strategic partnership to jointly develop an Integrated Trade and Logistics Service Platform, marking an important step toward enhancing cross-border trade services and supporting Yunnan's development as China's gateway to South and Southeast Asia.

The signing ceremony, themed "Integrated Trade and Logistics, Connecting the World," was held at the Conference Hall on the second floor of the Central Lake Building of New Luosiwan Commercial Group.Officials from the Yunnan Provincial Department of Commerce, the Yunnan Provincial Postal Administration, the Kunming Municipal Bureau of Commerce, the Kunming Port and Logistics Office, the Guandu District People's Government, and other relevant government agencies attended the event. Also present were Mao Zhenwei, Head of the International Business Group of SF Express Group; Li Jun, Founder of Junfa Group; Li Zhenting, Executive Vice President of Junfa Group; as well as representatives of the New Luosiwan Chamber of Commerce and members of the media, who witnessed the signing of the strategic cooperation agreement.Through the partnership, the two companies will leverage their respective strengths in commercial resources, logistics networks, supply chain services, and digital capabilities to jointly build an integrated trade and logistics service platform. The platform will support merchants in expanding into international markets while extending services to local communities, creating a new commercial ecosystem that integrates domestic and international trade.At the ceremony, Shi Fei, Deputy District Governor and Member of the Leading Party Members Group of the Guandu District People's Government, highlighted the significance of the partnership, describing it as an important example of collaboration between a major commercial marketplace and a global logistics leader. He noted that the cooperation will contribute to the high-quality development of Guandu District's commercial sector.Shi said the Guandu District Government will continue providing proactive support and efficient public services to facilitate platform development, industrial growth, market operations, and enterprise development.Mao Zhenwei, Head of the International Business Group of SF Express Group, said that SF International will leverage its global logistics infrastructure, including 69 international air routes, customs clearance resources across 94 international gateways, freight forwarding and supply chain services covering 95 countries and regions, and an overseas warehouse network totaling 2.55 million square meters, to provide Junfa–New Luosiwan merchants with integrated supply chain solutions.These services will cover domestic pickup, international transportation, customs clearance, overseas warehousing, and international delivery, helping merchants reduce logistics costs, improve cross-border circulation efficiency, and accelerate global market expansion.Li Zhenting, Executive Vice President of Junfa Group, said that Yunnan is continuously advancing its role as China's gateway to South and Southeast Asia, while the China–Laos Railway continues to strengthen regional connectivity and trade cooperation.As Junfa–New Luosiwan accelerates its transformation from a traditional commercial marketplace into a comprehensive trade service platform, the partnership with SF International will further enhance its cross-border service capabilities and provide merchants with more efficient and convenient one-stop solutions for expanding into international markets.Witnessed by government officials, business representatives, and industry partners, Junfa–New Luosiwan and SF International officially signed their strategic cooperation agreement.Centered on merchants' cross-border business needs, the two parties will adopt a phased implementation approach to continuously enhance the platform's supply chain service capabilities.The first phase will focus on establishing a digital logistics service platform featuring online quotations, intelligent rate comparison, transportation capacity matching, real-time shipment visibility, and unified cargo insurance services.The platform will improve logistics resource allocation, enhance shipping efficiency, increase supply chain transparency, and gradually develop return cargo matching capabilities to improve logistics resource utilization.Through digital solutions, merchants will gain access to more efficient logistics coordination, greater shipment visibility, and optimized cross-border transportation services.The second phase will further integrate key services, including product trading, customs declaration and inspection, cross-border payments, overseas warehousing, and international fulfillment.By building a comprehensive platform covering the entire cross-border trade process, Junfa–New Luosiwan will provide merchants with more convenient and efficient one-stop services, enabling businesses to connect with global markets more effectively through digital solutions.The platform will help merchants enhance their international operational capabilities and strengthen their competitiveness in global markets.While continuing to strengthen cross-border trade services, the platform will further expand into local consumer markets.During the event, Junfa Qicai Services Group and SF Yunnan signed a separate cooperation agreement.Having operated in Yunnan for 28 years, Junfa has established an extensive community ecosystem covering more than 100 residential communities. By leveraging Qicai Services' community resources and SF's efficient delivery network, the two companies will jointly improve last-mile delivery capabilities and explore a new service model that delivers quality products directly from suppliers to communities.The initiative will provide merchants with more stable local sales channels while offering residents more convenient and efficient consumption experiences, further enriching the platform's service ecosystem.The strategic cooperation represents an important practice for Junfa–New Luosiwan in improving its modern commercial service system, while also reflecting SF International's continued commitment to developing cross-border supply chain services in Yunnan.Moving forward, the two parties will continue deepening cooperation by enhancing the Integrated Trade and Logistics Service Platform, strengthening cross-border trade service capabilities, expanding merchandise circulation channels, and promoting deeper integration of commercial flows, logistics flows, and information flows.By leveraging Yunnan's strategic geographic advantages and actively integrating into China's Dual Circulation development strategy, the partnership will promote two-way connectivity between domestic and international markets, supporting both global expansion and international business cooperation.The collaboration will further enhance merchants' ability to access domestic and overseas markets, contribute to Yunnan's development as China's gateway to South and Southeast Asia, and support the establishment of a modern commercial circulation system.

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