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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Sports and bicycle industries shift towards smarter growth

August 13, 2026 | 17:31
(0) user say
A major exhibition series in Ho Chi Minh City is showcasing the shift towards smart technology and green mobility in Vietnam’s sports and bicycle industries.
Sports and bicycle industries shift towards smarter growth
Photo courtesy of Vietnam Sport Show

The Vietnam Sport Show 2026, Vietnam Cycle Expo 2026, and The 14th Zhejiang Export Vietnam Fair are taking place at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City from August 13 to 15.

The events establish a comprehensive trade promotion ecosystem for the sports, two-wheel, and related supply chain industries. Spanning a total area of 10,000 square metres, the events are projected to house 520 booths, featuring 400 enterprises from 15 countries and territories. It offers an expansive networking venue connecting manufacturers, distributors, trade partners, industry experts, and sports enthusiasts alike.

The Vietnam Sport Show features enterprises showcasing fitness equipment, outdoor sports gear, wellness and rehabilitation solutions, sports tech, and cutting-edge products tailored to the evolving workout needs of consumers. Beyond serving as a platform for product launches and technological innovations, the event also enables companies to identify distributors, agents, and partners to expand their business footprints within Vietnam and ASEAN.

Concurrently, it bridges exhibitors with sports centres, gyms, clubs, retail networks, and specialised buyers through structured business matchmaking sessions held throughout the event.

Meanwhile, the Vietnam Cycle Expo remains the preeminent specialised event dedicated to bicycles, electric bikes, and eco-friendly mobility solutions. Alongside sport bikes, city bikes, e-bikes, and children's bicycles, the expo introduces various advancements in parts, accessories, battery technologies, smart devices, and auxiliary services, all pushing the growth of Vietnam's two-wheel ecosystem.

As consumer demand for greener transportation continues to surge, the expo serves as an efficient bridge connecting manufacturers, distributors, industry specialists, supply chain entities, and end-users.

In addition, the Zhejiang Export Fair for 2026 brings forward an array of manufacturing enterprises from Zhejiang province in China, specialising in sports gear, bicycles, accessories, athletic wellness products, and consumer goods. Its integration with the other two events enables Vietnamese enterprises to negotiate directly with source factories, secure partnerships, broaden supply resources, and drive commercial synergy within the sports and two-wheel value chains.

According to the Vietnam Automobile, Motorcycle, and Bicycle Association, Vietnam’s sports and bicycle industries are undergoing a broader shift towards smart technologies. In 2026, the convergence of AI, big data, connected devices, and digital platforms is reshaping how people train, manage sports facilities, and engage with fitness and wellness services. At the same time, growing emphasis on environmental, social, and governance standards is driving demand for green materials, and more resource-efficient business models.

"Against this backdrop, the exhibitions provide a platform for businesses to explore emerging technologies, strengthen trade links, and expand sourcing and distribution networks across Vietnam and the wider ASEAN market. They also reflect the growing application of circular economy principles in sports and mobility, as companies increasingly seek solutions that combine technological innovation with environmental sustainability," the association noted.

E-bike players prepare for transition E-bike players prepare for transition

Vietnam’s electric motorbike market is entering a period of fierce competition and policy-driven transition, as major players like Honda and Yamaha unveil new models in response to stricter urban emission controls and shifting consumer preferences.
Sun Group launches construction of Rach Chiec sports complex Sun Group launches construction of Rach Chiec sports complex

Vietnam’s largest-ever sports infrastructure project has officially moved into the construction phase in Ho Chi Minh City.
TVS invests $4 million in Dat Bike TVS invests $4 million in Dat Bike

On March 5, Thien Viet Securities JSC announced a $4 million investment in Dat Bike, a Vietnamese electric motorbike manufacturer.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
Vietnam International Sports Vietnam Cycle Expo Zhejiang Export Fair Fitness equipment showcase Sustainable transportation demand Smart technologies for sports Sustainable development in sports

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