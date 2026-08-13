Sports and bicycle industries shift towards smarter growth

Photo courtesy of Vietnam Sport Show

The Vietnam Sport Show 2026, Vietnam Cycle Expo 2026, and The 14th Zhejiang Export Vietnam Fair are taking place at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City from August 13 to 15.

The events establish a comprehensive trade promotion ecosystem for the sports, two-wheel, and related supply chain industries. Spanning a total area of 10,000 square metres, the events are projected to house 520 booths, featuring 400 enterprises from 15 countries and territories. It offers an expansive networking venue connecting manufacturers, distributors, trade partners, industry experts, and sports enthusiasts alike.

The Vietnam Sport Show features enterprises showcasing fitness equipment, outdoor sports gear, wellness and rehabilitation solutions, sports tech, and cutting-edge products tailored to the evolving workout needs of consumers. Beyond serving as a platform for product launches and technological innovations, the event also enables companies to identify distributors, agents, and partners to expand their business footprints within Vietnam and ASEAN.

Concurrently, it bridges exhibitors with sports centres, gyms, clubs, retail networks, and specialised buyers through structured business matchmaking sessions held throughout the event.

Meanwhile, the Vietnam Cycle Expo remains the preeminent specialised event dedicated to bicycles, electric bikes, and eco-friendly mobility solutions. Alongside sport bikes, city bikes, e-bikes, and children's bicycles, the expo introduces various advancements in parts, accessories, battery technologies, smart devices, and auxiliary services, all pushing the growth of Vietnam's two-wheel ecosystem.

As consumer demand for greener transportation continues to surge, the expo serves as an efficient bridge connecting manufacturers, distributors, industry specialists, supply chain entities, and end-users.

In addition, the Zhejiang Export Fair for 2026 brings forward an array of manufacturing enterprises from Zhejiang province in China, specialising in sports gear, bicycles, accessories, athletic wellness products, and consumer goods. Its integration with the other two events enables Vietnamese enterprises to negotiate directly with source factories, secure partnerships, broaden supply resources, and drive commercial synergy within the sports and two-wheel value chains.