Vietnam considers establishment of Central Centre for Disease Control

October 03, 2025 | 18:25
(0) user say
Vietnam is working on a plan to establish a Central Centre for Disease Control (CDC) to increase the efficiency of preventive health.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) on October 1 held a meeting with ministries of home affairs, finance, and science and technology, as well as relevant departments and institutes to discuss the establishment of the centre.

The establishment is based on reorganising several units in the healthcare sector.

Vietnam considers establishment of Central Centre for Disease Control
Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Lien Huong chaired the meeting. Photo: MoH

It aims to reduce the number of units, forming a leading unit in the field of preventive health and public health.

The CDC will play an important role in researching and developing effective measures to prevent epidemics and diseases.

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Lien Huong said that the establishment of the central CDC would require effectiveness and efficiency.

The deputy minister assigned the Department of Personnel Organisation to gather comments from ministries, agencies, and units and rely on new regulations to complete the scheme and report to the ministry's leaders.

She emphasised that the scheme to establish the central CDC will be an important premise for the MoH to continue to research and streamline towards establishing CDCs for the Southern, Central and Central Highlands regions.

Forecasting healthcare trends in Asia and Vietnam Forecasting healthcare trends in Asia and Vietnam

Driven by regional trends, Vietnam's healthcare landscape is being profoundly reshaped. Ankur Pandey, vice president of business unit healthcare at DKSH Vietnam, spoke with VIR 's Bich Thuy about how stakeholders can help the country to capture future opportunities.
PVcomBank donates 10 electric vehicles to support Hue Central Hospital PVcomBank donates 10 electric vehicles to support Hue Central Hospital

PVcomBank handed over 10 electric vehicles to Hue Central Hospital to support its daily operations on September 19.
Crackdown increases on fake drugs Crackdown increases on fake drugs

The availability of counterfeit and poor-quality pharmaceuticals is becoming more serious than ever in the local market, with more violations being revealed by authorities.
MoH and Sanofi partner to advance lifelong vaccination nationally MoH and Sanofi partner to advance lifelong vaccination nationally

The Vietnam Administration of Disease Prevention and Sanofi-Aventis Vietnam signed an MoU on May 27, marking a new step forward in efforts to prevent and control diseases and improve the health of the Vietnamese people.

By Bich Thuy

TagTag:
Vietnam Ministry of Health healthcare preventive health Central Centre for Disease Control CDC

Themes: Healthcare Platform

