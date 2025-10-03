Vietnam considers establishment of Central Centre for Disease Control

The Ministry of Health (MoH) on October 1 held a meeting with ministries of home affairs, finance, and science and technology, as well as relevant departments and institutes to discuss the establishment of the centre.

The establishment is based on reorganising several units in the healthcare sector.

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Lien Huong chaired the meeting. Photo: MoH

It aims to reduce the number of units, forming a leading unit in the field of preventive health and public health.

The CDC will play an important role in researching and developing effective measures to prevent epidemics and diseases.

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Lien Huong said that the establishment of the central CDC would require effectiveness and efficiency.

The deputy minister assigned the Department of Personnel Organisation to gather comments from ministries, agencies, and units and rely on new regulations to complete the scheme and report to the ministry's leaders.

She emphasised that the scheme to establish the central CDC will be an important premise for the MoH to continue to research and streamline towards establishing CDCs for the Southern, Central and Central Highlands regions.

