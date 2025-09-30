Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

PVcomBank donates 10 electric vehicles to support Hue Central Hospital

September 30, 2025 | 13:50
(0) user say
PVcomBank handed over 10 electric vehicles to Hue Central Hospital to support its daily operations on September 19.

The donation strengthens the bank's ongoing collaboration with the city's healthcare sector, following a MoU signed with the city's Department of Health in March.

The new EVs will improve mobility for patients and their families, enhance coordination across hospital departments, and support medical staff in delivering care more efficiently, contributing to higher-quality services.

PVcomBank donates 10 electric vehicles to support Hue Central Hospital
Representatives from PVcomBank and Hue Central Hospital at the donation ceremony

At the ceremony, Truong Viet Dung, head of priority banking development at PVcomBank, shared, “Healthcare is a sector that requires joint effort and commitment. Following our cooperation agreement with the Department of Health, PVcomBank is pleased to continue supporting hospitals in the area, including Hue Central Hospital – a leading medical centre for the Central region and the country. The donation reflects our commitment in finance and in practical initiatives that improve working conditions and community healthcare.”

PVcomBank donates 10 electric vehicles to support Hue Central Hospital
Electric vehicles aim to enhance patient services

Nguyen Thanh Xuan, deputy director of Hue Central Hospital, added, "As healthcare demand rises, support from businesses like PVcomBank is extremely valuable. These EVs will help us streamline operations and provide timely support to departments, ultimately improving services for patients. We appreciate this contribution and look forward to expanding our partnership."

Earlier, PVcomBank and the Department of Health agreed to implement modern financial solutions, including cashless payment services for the healthcare sector, offering greater convenience for patients and staff. The donation of 10 EVs further underscores PVcomBank's role in supporting healthcare and its commitment to practical, sustainable community initiatives.

PVcomBank has also rolled out a series of social welfare programmes, partnering with hospitals and major healthcare facilities nationwide. Through these efforts, PVcomBank aims to promote a spirit of community, sharing, and collective development.

PVcomBank delivers outstanding customer experiences PVcomBank delivers outstanding customer experiences

PVcomBank has transformed to become one of Vietnam's largest digital banks, delivering outstanding customer experiences.
PVcomBank and ACCA cooperate in developing high-quality human resources PVcomBank and ACCA cooperate in developing high-quality human resources

The ceremony to award the "ACCA Approved Employer" certification and the signing of a memorandum of cooperation between the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and Vietnam Public Joint Stock Commercial Bank (PVcomBank) concluded successfully, marking a significant milestone in PVcomBank's ongoing efforts to elevate its workforce and strengthen its global integration.
PVcomBank and BPC mark 10 years of partnership PVcomBank and BPC mark 10 years of partnership

BPC, a global leader in payment solutions, and PVcomBank mark a decade of partnership that has empowered PVcomBank to provide innovative, secure, safe and reliable banking services.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
PVcomBank EV Hue Healthcare collaboration charity CSR donation

Related Contents

Carlsberg Vietnam inaugurates expanded Phu Bai Brewery

Carlsberg Vietnam inaugurates expanded Phu Bai Brewery

SCG boosts first-half 2025 performance with strategic restructuring

SCG boosts first-half 2025 performance with strategic restructuring

VinFast begins production in India at new EV assembly plant

VinFast begins production in India at new EV assembly plant

Vietnam Leads APAC in Ambition and Sustainability, New Study Shows

Vietnam Leads APAC in Ambition and Sustainability, New Study Shows

FBS Wins First CSR Award for Impactful Work Across Asia

FBS Wins First CSR Award for Impactful Work Across Asia

China's SPIC launches community scheme in Central Highlands

China's SPIC launches community scheme in Central Highlands

Latest News ⁄ Society

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

ACCA unveils first Vietnamese IFRS terminology for international standards

ACCA unveils first Vietnamese IFRS terminology for international standards

C.P. Vietnam joins Foodbank Vietnam on Food for Change campaign

C.P. Vietnam joins Foodbank Vietnam on Food for Change campaign

Vietnam’s banking sector enters data-driven era

Vietnam’s banking sector enters data-driven era

ADB lifts Vietnam GDP forecast to 6.7 per cent for 2025

ADB lifts Vietnam GDP forecast to 6.7 per cent for 2025

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020