PVcomBank donates 10 electric vehicles to support Hue Central Hospital

The donation strengthens the bank's ongoing collaboration with the city's healthcare sector, following a MoU signed with the city's Department of Health in March.

The new EVs will improve mobility for patients and their families, enhance coordination across hospital departments, and support medical staff in delivering care more efficiently, contributing to higher-quality services.

Representatives from PVcomBank and Hue Central Hospital at the donation ceremony

At the ceremony, Truong Viet Dung, head of priority banking development at PVcomBank, shared, “Healthcare is a sector that requires joint effort and commitment. Following our cooperation agreement with the Department of Health, PVcomBank is pleased to continue supporting hospitals in the area, including Hue Central Hospital – a leading medical centre for the Central region and the country. The donation reflects our commitment in finance and in practical initiatives that improve working conditions and community healthcare.”

Electric vehicles aim to enhance patient services

Nguyen Thanh Xuan, deputy director of Hue Central Hospital, added, "As healthcare demand rises, support from businesses like PVcomBank is extremely valuable. These EVs will help us streamline operations and provide timely support to departments, ultimately improving services for patients. We appreciate this contribution and look forward to expanding our partnership."

Earlier, PVcomBank and the Department of Health agreed to implement modern financial solutions, including cashless payment services for the healthcare sector, offering greater convenience for patients and staff. The donation of 10 EVs further underscores PVcomBank's role in supporting healthcare and its commitment to practical, sustainable community initiatives.

PVcomBank has also rolled out a series of social welfare programmes, partnering with hospitals and major healthcare facilities nationwide. Through these efforts, PVcomBank aims to promote a spirit of community, sharing, and collective development.

