Medtronic Vietnam and Viet Duc University Hospital renew commitment to medical training

September 18, 2025 | 14:02
(0) user say
Medtronic Vietnam and Viet Duc University Hospital (VDUH) have signed their sixth MoU, solidifying their partnership to advance healthcare education across Vietnam.
Medtronic Vietnam and Viet Duc University Hospital renew commitment to medical training
Medtronic Vietnam and Viet Duc University Hospital (VDUH) have signed their sixth MoU

This latest agreement builds on a long-standing partnership between Medtronic, a global leader in healthcare technology, and VDUH, Vietnam's largest surgical centre, outlining 11 comprehensive training and education programmes encompassing cardiovascular, neuroscience, and minimally invasive medical surgery.

Through its strategic partnership with VDUH, Medtronic Vietnam is advancing access to innovative therapies and supporting the development of Vietnam's clinical expertise. As part of this collaboration, Medtronic continues to deliver comprehensive Continuing Medical Education (CME) courses to help accelerate the learning curve for surgeons, enabling more efficient adoption of advanced procedures and improving patient outcomes.

Highlights include multi-therapy programmes such as neurovascular care, transcatheter aortic valve implantation, and robot-assisted surgery, reinforcing Medtronic's leadership in healthcare innovation and its commitment to advancing surgical excellence.

These new initiatives build on the strong foundation of previous collaborations at VDUH, where Medtronic has introduced specialised training in minimally invasive spine surgery and haemorrhagic stroke management. Together with VDUH, Medtronic also co-developed advanced workshops in lung transplantation and thoracic aortic procedures, among the most complex specialities practiced at VDUH. This track record sets the stage for wider training opportunities and knowledge sharing with HCPs national.

Beyond clinical training, Medtronic also partners with VDUH on community initiatives such as improving deformity management for patients. Together, these efforts strengthen national capabilities in critical areas of care and mark important milestones in Vietnam's healthcare landscape.

Medtronic Vietnam and Viet Duc University Hospital renew commitment to medical training
Mongkol Sankum, senior country director of Medtronic Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos at the signing ceremony

Mongkol Sankum, senior country director of Medtronic Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos, said, "We are very proud to work with Viet Duc University Hospital – an institution renowned for its leadership in medical education and compassionate care. Together, we are not only making new technology available for patients, but also building a strong training centre for surgeons. This milestone is not just a technological achievement; it is a result of our shared vision to advance healthcare for the people of Vietnam."

Duong Duc Hung, director of VDUH, highlighted the importance of the collaboration. "This partnership solidifies VDUH's role as a leading academic centre for training physicians and healthcare professionals nationally. With Medtronic's support, we are improving treatment options for our patients and empowering healthcare professionals with the knowledge and skills to transform healthcare across the country."

Medtronic at the forefront of transforming Vietnam's healthcare Medtronic at the forefront of transforming Vietnam's healthcare

Vietnam's healthcare industry has drastically changed in recent years. More innovations in medical technology, pharmaceuticals, and treatment approaches have been developed to transform patient care and outcomes.
Seminar offers hope for patients with arrhythmia Seminar offers hope for patients with arrhythmia

Medtronic Vietnam partnered with VnExpress to organize a seminar themed “Arrhythmia: Understanding, Prevention, and Effective Treatment” in early December.
Medtronic Vietnam and UMC Ho Chi Minh sign new MoU to enhance medical training Medtronic Vietnam and UMC Ho Chi Minh sign new MoU to enhance medical training

Medtronic Vietnam and University Medical Center Ho Chi Minh City (UMC) signed their fourth MoU on January 13, solidifying their partnership to advance healthcare training and education across Vietnam.

By Thanh Van

TagTag:
Medtronic Healthcare technology healthcare innovation innovative therapies Medical training education Medtronic Vietnam

