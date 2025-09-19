Corporate

DKSH Vietnam renews partnership with Alcon and University of Medicine and Pharmacy

September 19, 2025 | 09:00
(0) user say
DKSH Business Unit Healthcare has renewed its strategic partnership with Alcon and the Centre for Health Professionals Training.

This strategic partnership marks DKSH's continued commitment to promoting Vietnam's healthcare capabilities through specialised medical education, having successfully trained over 260 surgeons in advanced cataract treatment techniques.

The partnership signing ceremony, held at the University of Medicine and Pharmacy at the Ho Chi Minh City auditorium on September 18, was participated by key representatives from DKSH Vietnam, Alcon, and the Centre for Health Professionals Training, reaffirming their shared commitment to advancing Vietnam's healthcare standards through specialised medical education.

DKSH Vietnam renews partnership with Alcon and University of Medicine and Pharmacy
Photo: DKSH

Nishant Sharma, Alcon's Surgical Franchise director, Southeast Asia Cluster, GEM Region stated, “We are proud to continue this partnership with DKSH that has significantly enhanced Vietnam's surgical capabilities. This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to advancing eye care education and ensuring patients across Vietnam have access to the latest treatment innovations.”

The programme operates as a tri-party collaboration between DKSH Vietnam, its client Alcon, a global leader in eye care solutions, and the Centre for Health Professionals Training. This initiative demonstrates how strategic partnerships can create meaningful impact beyond traditional distribution models as DKSH supports comprehensive market expansion services including distribution, marketing activities, technical services, and solutions such as inventory management, medical affair and education programmes for Alcon.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Anh Tuan, director of the Centre for Health Professionals Training said, “This partnership enables us to equip practicing ophthalmologists with new techniques in phacoemulsification surgery along with Alcon's modern surgical technology equipment, bringing ultimately practical benefits to patients across Vietnam, ultimately benefiting patients across Vietnam.”

The Phaco training programme addresses Vietnam's increasing demand for advanced surgical techniques while supporting the country's healthcare population and growing needs.

Over 15 years, this partnership has conducted almost 60 specialised courses, trained over 260 phaco surgeons, and enabled over 700,000 successful procedures nationwide. DKSH Vietnam's role in facilitating this initiative reflects the company's broader commitment to healthcare advancement through education and capacity building.

Ankur Pandey, vice president of business unit healthcare, DKSH Vietnam, expressed, “This enduring partnership exemplifies DKSH's mission to provide better healthcare for all. Over the past 15 years, our collaboration has trained skilled surgeons who are now providing critical cataract treatment services across Vietnam. This renewal ensures we continue to support Vietnam's growing healthcare needs in the future and enhance the quality of eye care nationwide.”

Gearing human resources towards business success amidst evolving challenges Gearing human resources towards business success amidst evolving challenges

The changing needs of Vietnam's workforce, particularly those of the younger generation, are driving the need for businesses to adapt their strategies to attract and retain top talent.
DKSH Vietnam advances scientific access for students DKSH Vietnam advances scientific access for students

DKSH Business Unit Technology, a scientific solutions provider, has initiated “UniTEC Connect,” a platform to provide students and researchers direct engagement with insights into advanced scientific technology.
DKSH Vietnam recognized as top workplace for sixth consecutive year DKSH Vietnam recognized as top workplace for sixth consecutive year

DKSH Vietnam has once again been recognized among Asia's best employers, marking its sixth straight win at the HR Asia Awards 2025.

By Bich Thuy

TagTag:
dksh Vietnam Alcon University of Medicine and Pharmacy Phaco surgery training programme healthcare training

Themes: Healthcare Platform

