DKSH Vietnam renews partnership with Alcon and University of Medicine and Pharmacy

This strategic partnership marks DKSH's continued commitment to promoting Vietnam's healthcare capabilities through specialised medical education, having successfully trained over 260 surgeons in advanced cataract treatment techniques.

The partnership signing ceremony, held at the University of Medicine and Pharmacy at the Ho Chi Minh City auditorium on September 18, was participated by key representatives from DKSH Vietnam, Alcon, and the Centre for Health Professionals Training, reaffirming their shared commitment to advancing Vietnam's healthcare standards through specialised medical education.

Photo: DKSH

Nishant Sharma, Alcon's Surgical Franchise director, Southeast Asia Cluster, GEM Region stated, “We are proud to continue this partnership with DKSH that has significantly enhanced Vietnam's surgical capabilities. This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to advancing eye care education and ensuring patients across Vietnam have access to the latest treatment innovations.”

The programme operates as a tri-party collaboration between DKSH Vietnam, its client Alcon, a global leader in eye care solutions, and the Centre for Health Professionals Training. This initiative demonstrates how strategic partnerships can create meaningful impact beyond traditional distribution models as DKSH supports comprehensive market expansion services including distribution, marketing activities, technical services, and solutions such as inventory management, medical affair and education programmes for Alcon.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Anh Tuan, director of the Centre for Health Professionals Training said, “This partnership enables us to equip practicing ophthalmologists with new techniques in phacoemulsification surgery along with Alcon's modern surgical technology equipment, bringing ultimately practical benefits to patients across Vietnam, ultimately benefiting patients across Vietnam.”

The Phaco training programme addresses Vietnam's increasing demand for advanced surgical techniques while supporting the country's healthcare population and growing needs.

Over 15 years, this partnership has conducted almost 60 specialised courses, trained over 260 phaco surgeons, and enabled over 700,000 successful procedures nationwide. DKSH Vietnam's role in facilitating this initiative reflects the company's broader commitment to healthcare advancement through education and capacity building.

Ankur Pandey, vice president of business unit healthcare, DKSH Vietnam, expressed, “This enduring partnership exemplifies DKSH's mission to provide better healthcare for all. Over the past 15 years, our collaboration has trained skilled surgeons who are now providing critical cataract treatment services across Vietnam. This renewal ensures we continue to support Vietnam's growing healthcare needs in the future and enhance the quality of eye care nationwide.”

