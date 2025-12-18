VinSpeed and Siemens strengthen cooperation for high-speed rail development

Siemens Mobility will serve as a technology partner, responsible for the design, supply, and integration of modern Velaro Novo trains and key railway subsystems, including ETCS level 2 signalling with automatic train operation (ATO), telecommunications, and electrification systems.

Siemens Mobility is also exploring opportunities to deliver advanced maintenance services.

Both parties are committed to close collaboration, laying the foundation for the development of a modern, international-standard rail infrastructure in Vietnam.

Giving remarks at the agreement signing ceremony, Michael Peter, CEO of Siemens Mobility , said, “We are proud that the global frontrunner VinSpeed ​​has selected Siemens Mobility to deliver Vietnam's first high-speed rail lines. This confidence in our turnkey expertise and technology underscores Siemens' position as the partner of choice for ambitious mobility projects worldwide.”

"Velaro Novo, our most advanced high-speed train platform, delivers up to 30 per cent lower energy consumption, 10 per cent higher passenger capacity, and proven reliability, tailored for Vietnam's challenging terrain. Together, we are setting new standards for rail travel, driving innovation, and helping position Vietnam as a leader in high-speed mobility," he noted.

Pham Thieu Hoa, CEO of VinSpeed, said the strategic cooperation with Siemens Mobility marks an important step in VinSpeed's roadmap for developing modern transport infrastructure in Vietnam.

“The combination of VinSpeed's execution capabilities and deep understanding of the domestic market with Siemens Mobility's global experience and advanced technology will create a strong foundation for delivering international-standard high-speed rail lines, contributing to propelling economic development and improving quality of life for the Vietnamese people,” he added.

The Velaro Novo high-speed train will get exposure across Vietnam

Two high-speed routes have already been proposed: the Hanoi-Quang Ninh (Halong) line, covering 121 km with four stations; and the Ben Thanh-Can Gio line, spanning 54 km with two stations. All lines will be equipped with state-of-the-art rail technologies.

Active in Vietnam since 1993, Siemens has played a pivotal role in supporting Vietnam's industrialisation, providing advanced technologies and solutions across sectors such as energy, healthcare, and transportation.

In the rail sector, Siemens is a partner to deliver modern passenger and freight transportation, enabling operators to shape today's and tomorrow's mobility.

With a strong local presence, including offices in Hanoi, Danang, and Ho Chi Minh City, Siemens offers digital solutions and software, rail infrastructure, rail services, rolling stock and components, and turnkey rail solutions, continuing to contribute to Vietnam's growth, innovation, and integration into the global economy.

Siemens leads technology transformation towards sustainability in Vietnam Siemens is harnessing advanced digital technologies and AI to drive global sustainability, enhancing efficiency, reducing emissions, and supporting Vietnam's transition towards a smarter, cleaner future.

Siemens and AIT unveil digital switchboard tailored for high-end clients Siemens Vietnam and AIT Corporation have launched the SIVACON S8, a next-generation digital main switchboard, in Ho Chi Minh City.