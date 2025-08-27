Corporate

UTC partners with Ericsson to boost digital skills and 5G adoption

August 27, 2025 | 22:33
The University of Transport and Communications (UTC) has partnered with multinational telecommunications and networking giants Ericsson to advance digital skills and accelerate the adoption of 5G in the railway sector.

On August 25, UTC and Ericsson signed a strategic collaboration to prepare Vietnamese students for the digital transformation era. The partnership will focus on developing 5G use cases in the railway industry while equipping future engineers with the knowledge and skills to drive innovation.

The Memorandum of Collaboration (MoC) between Ericsson and UTC was signed by Rita Mokbel, president of Ericsson Vietnam and Nguyen Van Hung, UTC president, in the presence of Deputy Minister of Education and Training Hoang Minh Son as well as representatives of the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST).

UTC partners with Ericsson to boost digital skills and 5G adoption
Rita Mokbel, president of Ericsson Vietnam. Photo: Ericsson

The MoC signing was held during the University–Industry Cooperation Forum in Danang, organised by the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) in partnership with the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade through the Aus4Skills programme, and the University of Danang. The annual event provides a platform to strengthen ties and promote closer collaboration between universities and businesses.

The forum focused on strengthening collaboration in training and research for high and strategic technologies. The event provided a platform for stakeholders to exchange views and propose solutions ranging from policy improvements to fostering a stronger culture of cooperation, reinforcing the 'triple-helix' model of state–academia–industry linkages to advance workforce quality and drive breakthroughs in science, technology, and innovation.

Rita Mokbel, president of Ericsson Vietnam, said, "Ericsson’s collaboration with UTC is a significant step towards developing a skilled workforce critical to Vietnam’s digital transformation. This initiative will equip the young generation with the latest technologies applicable across sectors, including transport. Such efforts will help Vietnam build the expertise needed to align with the government’s digitalisation initiatives."

UTC partners with Ericsson to boost digital skills and 5G adoption
Photo: Shutterstock

Ericsson will also provide guest lecturers and workshops on 5G technology and its use cases, especially in high-speed railways area. Ericsson plans to support the MoST in various upskilling initiatives, as Vietnam gears up for the nationwide deployment of 5G technology.

Nguyen Van Hung, UTC president, said, "We are delighted to partner with Ericsson to bring advanced knowledge and expertise in 5G technology to our academic community. This collaboration will enhance UTC curriculum through industry-led seminars and workshops by equipping our students and professionals to play a leading role in advancing the application of 5G in critical areas such as transportation, including the development of high-speed rail systems in Vietnam."

As Vietnam advances towards becoming a digital economy powered by 5G, equipping students with knowledge of 5G and emerging technologies will be key to unlocking its full potential. Through education, infrastructure deployment, and fostering new applications, Ericsson aims to support the country’s digitalisation goals.

By Bich Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

Chi Communications joins SEA CAN alliance

Chi Communications joins SEA CAN alliance

Masan posts steady gains as Vietnam targets stronger retail growth

Masan posts steady gains as Vietnam targets stronger retail growth

Seafood exports to Japan surge towards new annual record

Seafood exports to Japan surge towards new annual record

Piaggio Vietnam celebrates milestone of two million vehicles produced at Phu Tho factory

Piaggio Vietnam celebrates milestone of two million vehicles produced at Phu Tho factory

Ardingly College and KNI join forces in boarding education

Ardingly College and KNI join forces in boarding education

Automation contest draws over 260 engineering students

Automation contest draws over 260 engineering students

