National sci-tech exhibition to take place in Hanoi

August 26, 2025 | 16:31
An exhibition on sci-tech, digital transformation, and innovation will open in Hanoi on August 28 as part of activities to celebrate Vietnam's National Day.

Hosted by the Ministry of Science and Technology, the event will run until September 5 at the Vietnam Exhibition Centre.

The exhibition aims to recreate the 80-year journey of the sector with three pillars: science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation, affirming the fundamental role and key driving force of the sector in developing productive forces, enhancing endogenous capacity and national competitiveness, and creating a sustainable future in the digital age.

National sci-tech exhibition to take place in Hanoi
The exhibition space. Photo: MST

Through a modern presentation format, combining data, images, artifacts, and technology, the exhibition will honour the glorious history, spirit of service, continuous innovation, and future aspirations of Vietnam's sci-tech industry. This is also an opportunity to inspire the younger generation, arouse national pride, place faith in Vietnamese intelligence, and promote the spirit of innovation throughout society.

There will be five exhibition zones. The first will feature the role of sci-tech and post and telecommunications in the resistance war for national independence.

The second will focus on the Liberation of the South, National Reunification, and Socialism Building in the North (1954-1975). This zone will highlight the role of science and technology in the cause of building socialism in the North.

Zone three will highlight the pre-renovation period (1975-1986), aiming to recognise the efforts of the sic-tech sector during a time when the country faced many economic difficulties, the consequences of war, and a complex international context.

In zone 4, the exhibition will feature the innovation and integration period (1986-2025). This zone aims to emphasise the key and comprehensive role of science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation in the process of national development in the period of innovation, industrialisation, modernisation, and international integration.

This period witnessed profound changes in the institutional policies of sci-tech, information, and communications, the formation of a national innovation and creative startup ecosystem, and strong progress in building a digital government, digital economy, and digital society.

Zone 5 will focus on the future. This zone aims to convey a strategic vision for the development of sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation in Vietnam towards 2045. This will be a time of implementing new policies and guidelines identified in Resolution No.57-NQ/TW on the development of sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation, synchronously perfecting the institutional system, forming new fundamental capacities, enhancing national competitiveness, and proactively adapting to global fluctuations.

In addition, through the demonstration of highly interactive pioneering technologies, this zone will inspire creativity and the spirit of creating the future, especially among young people, intellectuals, and the business community.

The event is expected to provide the public a comprehensive view of the journey of sci-tech development, innovation, and digital transformation, while arousing pride and aspirations to continue innovating in the digital age.

Customs reform to prioritise high-tech and innovative businesses Customs reform to prioritise high-tech and innovative businesses

Au Anh Tuan, deputy director general of the Department of Vietnam Customs, outlines key changes to the Customs Law aimed at simplifying procedures and offering more incentives for high-tech, innovative, and semiconductor businesses, and helping to support supply chains and boost the startup ecosystem.
Science and technology continues to drive digital economic growth Science and technology continues to drive digital economic growth

The Ministry of Science and Technology (MST) has confirmed the central role of science and technology in driving digital economic growth and sustainable development.
Vietnam and South Korea strengthen ties with new sci-tech pact Vietnam and South Korea strengthen ties with new sci-tech pact

Vietnam and South Korea have taken a major step to deepen their strategic partnership, signing a new agreement to advance cooperation in science and technology.

By Bich Thuy

TagTag:
science technology digital transformation Vietnam exhibition

Themes: Digital Transformation

