Vietnam and Japan boost cooperation in technology transfer and innovation

On June 9, in Hanoi, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Hoang Minh received Takashi Morisaki, chairman of the Board of Directors of Mitsubishi Research Institute (MRI) Tokyo to discuss future cooperation.

Deputy Minister Hoang Minh said he appreciated the visit of the delegation from the MRI Tokyo to the Ministry of Science and Technology, and expressed his desire to strengthen cooperation in technology transfer between Vietnam and Japan.

Photo: The MST

The deputy minister proposed that Japan share its experience in organising and managing venture capital funds to support the innovation and startup ecosystem and startup businesses in Vietnam.

The deputy minister also proposed encouraging cooperation between the National Technology Innovation Fund and the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organisation in researching and developing a joint funding programme, and strengthening technological connectivity and cooperation between startups and small and medium-sized enterprises of the two countries through projects supported by the ASEAN-Japan Economic and Industrial Cooperation Committee (AMEICC).

He also proposed implementing a short-term funding package from the AMEICC - SME Digital Transformation Sandbox programme to support Vietnamese small and medium-sized enterprises in testing and applying technology solutions provided by Japanese startups.

Agreeing with the proposals from the Vietnamese side, Takashi Morisaki said that MRI Tokyo would coordinate with relevant Japanese agencies and organisations to develop a specific action plan to encourage cooperation in the future.

Enhancing international cooperation is one of importance activities of the Ministry of Science and Technology (MST) amid the country prioritises the development of core technologies, improving the efficiency of state governance, and perfecting policies to encourage sci-tech and digital transformation to serve economic growth.

In earlier June, Vietnamese Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan and Henry Aguda, Secretary of Information and Communications Technology of the Philippines signed an MoU on cooperation to strengthen bilateral ties in digital technology.

In May, the Vietnamese Minister of Science and Technology also exchanged a Letter of Intent with Prof., Dr. Yodchanan Wongsawat, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation of Thailand, and worked with Rajpal Singh, Ambassador of Singapore to Vietnam to discuss strengthening cooperation in the fields of AI, digital economy, innovation, and digital capacity development.

The MST is also stepping up cooperation with the United Nations in digital technology and AI as it seeks to develop practical and scalable innovation models.

Vietnam seeking technology transfer into the local sphere Promotion of foreign tech transfer investment is on the rise, but there are questions over absorption and spillover effects.

Promoting technology transfer for drug and vaccine production in Vietnam The Health Strategy and Policy Institute (HSPI) under the Ministry of Health held a conference on December 25 to promote technology transfer for drug and vaccine production in Vietnam.

New law passed to strengthen technology transfer Vietnam has taken another step to strengthen its innovation ecosystem with the adoption of a revised legal framework governing technology transfer, aimed at supporting businesses and accelerating technology adoption in the digital economy.