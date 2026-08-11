VinSpace partners with SpaceX

VinSpace’s satellites will launch aboard a Transporter rideshare mission in 2027 as part of SpaceX’s rideshare programme. Photo: VinSpace

Under the agreement, VinSpace’s satellites will launch aboard a Transporter rideshare mission in 2027 as part of SpaceX’s rideshare programme, which enables multiple customers to share a single launch.

VinSpace is responsible for the research, development, manufacturing and on-orbit operation of its satellites. The satellites will support the on-orbit demonstration of in-house developed technologies, strengthen VinSpace’s satellite engineering capabilities, and pave the way for future commercial space applications.

The agreement provides an important foundation for VinSpace’s first satellite missions. In April 2026, the company announced its plan to develop and launch its first satellites into orbit in 2027.

The agreement represents another important step in VinSpace’s long-term vision to become a full-stack aerospace company, developing capabilities across the entire space value chain – from satellite design and manufacturing to Assembly, Integration and Testing, launch mission management, satellite operations, and downstream space data products and services.

Selecting SpaceX as its launch service provider reflects VinSpace’s strategy of working with the world’s leading technology companies to realise its first space missions.

Thu Vu, CEO of VinSpace said, “Reliable access to space is fundamental to turning satellite innovation into operational missions. This contract with SpaceX is an important milestone in VinSpace’s long-term strategy to help build Vietnam’s space ecosystem and strengthen the country’s position within the global space economy.”

VinSpace’s upcoming satellite missions are expected to provide an important platform for in-orbit technology validation, accelerate the development of Vietnam’s aerospace talent, deepen international collaboration, and support the commercialisation of space technologies.

As satellites, low Earth orbit constellations and other space technologies become increasingly important to economic growth, infrastructure resilience and national technological competitiveness, VinSpace is committed to strengthening Vietnam’s sovereign space capabilities while delivering commercially solutions for customers across Vietnam, Southeast Asia and international markets.

VinSpace plans first nano-satellite launch in 2027 VinSpace, part of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, plans to launch its first nano-satellites into orbit in 2027.

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