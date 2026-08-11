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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Sunlight REIT reports interim revenue of 382 million dollars

August 11, 2026 | 14:21
(0) user say
Sunlight REIT recorded 382.4 million Hong Kong dollars in revenue for the six months ended June 2026 while declaring an interim distribution per unit of 8.8 cents.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 August 2026 - Henderson Sunlight Asset Management Limited (the "Manager") announces the interim results of Sunlight REIT for the six months ended 30 June 2026 (the "Reporting Period").

For the Reporting Period, Sunlight REIT recorded revenue of HK$382.4 million, a year-on-year decline of 2.2%. After deducting property operating expenses of HK$82.7 million, net property income came in at HK$299.7 million. Aided by a 7.9% saving in cash interest expense to HK$84.3 million, distributable income for the Reporting Period was HK$164.0 million, a 2.7% drop from the corresponding period in the previous year.

The Board has resolved to declare an interim distribution per unit of HK 8.8 cents, representing a payout ratio of 94.3% and an annualized distribution yield of 8.1% based on the closing unit price of HK$2.16 on the last trading day of the Reporting Period.

The appraised value of Sunlight REIT's portfolio was HK$17,118.1 million at 30 June 2026. Gross assets and net assets of Sunlight REIT were HK$17,728.3 million and HK$12,168.2 million respectively, and the net asset value per unit was HK$6.92.

Operating Highlights

At 30 June 2026, the overall occupancy rate of Sunlight REIT's portfolio stood at 90.8%. Occupancy rates of the office and retail portfolios came in at 92.0% and 88.4% respectively, while their corresponding passing rents were HK$30.6 per sq. ft. and HK$62.2 per sq. ft., down 1.3% and 2.7% from six months ago.
Dah Sing Financial Centre, the flagship office property of Sunlight REIT, recorded an occupancy of 91.8%, while its passing rent stayed largely unchanged at HK$35.2 per sq. ft. Regarding the retail portfolio, the occupancy of Sheung Shui Centre Shopping Arcade came in at 86.9%, mainly attributable to the prolonged vacancy pending the replacement of a kindergarten tenant. Passing rent of this property was HK$98.2 per sq. ft. Meanwhile, Metro City Phase I Property reported an occupancy rate of 88.0%, while its passing rent was HK$52.0 per sq. ft.

Au Siu Kee, Alexander, Chairman of the Manager, said, "The sound financial position of Sunlight REIT provides a degree of assurance, as demonstrated by the favourable refinancing of over HK$3,600 million in debt facilities over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, we will prioritize strengthening operational resilience through disciplined cost management, prudent capital allocation and selective asset enhancement initiatives that support long-term value creation. In approaching its 20th listing anniversary, Sunlight REIT will endeavour to create sustainable value for the benefit of unitholders, while harnessing innovation and technology to bolster portfolio robustness and support future-ready asset management."

Remarks: Attached financial highlights of 2026 interim results of Sunlight REIT.

Financial Highlights of 2026 Interim Results
(in HK$' million, unless otherwise specified)

Six months ended

30 June 2026 		Six months ended

30 June 2025 		Change

(%)
Revenue 382.4 391.2 (2.2)
Net property income 299.7 307.4 (2.5)
Cost-to-income ratio (%) 21.6 21.4 N/A
Loss after taxation (124.1) (172.2) N/A
Distributable income 164.0 168.6 (2.7)
Distribution per unit (HK cents) 8.8 9.1 (3.3)
Payout ratio (%) 94.3 93.8 N/A
At 30 June

2026 		At 31 December

2025 		Change

(%)
Portfolio valuation 17,118.1 17,403.0 (1.6)
Net asset value 12,168.2 12,402.6 (1.9)
Net asset value per unit (HK$) 6.92 7.09 (2.4)
Gearing ratio (%) 28.3 27.8 N/A

Disclaimer: The information contained in this press release does not constitute an offer or invitation to sell or the solicitation of an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for units in Sunlight REIT in Hong Kong or any other jurisdiction.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Sunlight REIT Revenue decline Interim distribution

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