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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Beijing Sports Games opens at National Indoor Stadium

August 11, 2026 | 14:31
(0) user say
Beijing launched its 17th Sports Games on National Fitness Day, attracting approximately 35,000 sports participants across various competitive and community event disciplines.
BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 August 2026 – On August 8, China's 18th National Fitness Day, the opening ceremony of the 17th Beijing Sports Games was held at the National Indoor Stadium, with many champion athletes on hand to lend support.
A performance at the opening ceremony of the 17th Beijing Sports Games
A performance at the opening ceremony of the 17th Beijing Sports Games

The city is the arena, and its citizens are the athletes. This edition of the Games balances competitive and mass participation events, featuring both traditional disciplines like athletics and swimming, and emerging sports such as pickleball and breakdancing. Some events have already concluded or are currently underway, with all competitions running through October this year. This city‑wide sports extravaganza is expected to attract around 35,000 participants, including teenagers, college students, and the general public, setting new records in both the number of participants and events.

In recent years, Beijing has continuously integrated sports development into the fabric of the city. According to data from the Beijing Municipal Sports Bureau, the city has 3.27 square metres of sports venue space per capita, and 53.1% of its population regularly participates in physical exercise. Sports and fitness have become a new way of life in Beijing, the "Dual Olympic City." Yin Shen, a 20‑year‑old football enthusiast, told reporters after watching the ceremony that he found the mass participation content more relatable than purely competitive events. "It's great to see so many sports that ordinary people usually play. Sports are actually all around us," Yin said.

At the opening ceremony, 14 champion athletes trained in Beijing—Ma Long, Zhang Yining, Ding Ning, Wang Chuqin, Xiao Ruoteng, Teng Haibin, Li Na, Cao Yuan, Zhang Jiaqi, Chang Hao, Yang Ling, Liu Xiaotong, Zhang Zesen, and Zhang Ruiyang—were present to inspire more people to take up sports. Zhang Yining said, "I am especially grateful to Beijing, where I realised my dreams. I also hope that more children who love sports will hold on to their dreams. Beijing is a place where dreams come true."

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Sports Games 17th Beijing Sports Games DualOlympicCity

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