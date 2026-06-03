Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

BlockchainWork raises nearly $142,000 from Japanese investors

June 03, 2026 | 17:32
(0) user say
BlockchainWork, Vietnam's leading blockchain talent community, on June 3 announced the completion of its Seed 2 funding round, raising nearly $142,000 from four strategic investors based in Japan.
BlockchainWork raises nearly $142,000 from Japanese investors

Notably, three of four investors in this round are those who backed BlockchainWork in the Seed 1 round – the company's first funding round totalling $87,000, completed in 2024 – reflecting investors' sustained confidence in the team and the company's long-term growth strategy.

BlockchainWork was founded in 2021 by a team of Vietnamese and Japanese entrepreneurs with years of experience in technology management and international commerce.

With funding from the Seed 2 round, BlockchainWork is focused on three strategic objectives to directly address key bottlenecks in the blockchain talent market.

First, developing the network and leading the market. BlockchainWork will expand the candidate and employer community, consolidating its position as Vietnam's leading blockchain HR platform through connection programmes, industry events, and strategic partnerships. BlockchainWork aims to become the go-to destination where companies can find candidates with the right capabilities and long-term commitment to the industry, rather than relying on traditional CV-based recruitment.

Second, upgrading products with an AI-first approach. BlockchainWork will apply AI to the process of optimising candidate profiles, recommending candidate-employer matches, streamlining internal operations, and enhancing the user experience on the platform. The AI-first approach not only improves connection efficiency but also lays the foundation for BlockchainWork to scale faster with optimised operating costs.

Third, connecting Vietnamese talent with global opportunities. BlockchainWork will develop a strategic partner ecosystem to expand international job channels, with a focus on Asian markets – particularly Japan and Singapore. BlockchainWork aims to become the official bridge for Vietnamese blockchain talent to access global employment opportunities and collaborations.

The participation of Japanese investors in the Seed 2 round carries strategic significance that goes beyond financial value. Japan is one of the most prominent Web3 ecosystem markets in Asia, having established a clear regulatory framework at an early stage. This investment relationship opens a direct connection channel between Vietnam's blockchain talent and job opportunities and technology partners in Japan – which has long been Vietnam's top IT export destination.

Le Ngoc My Tien, CEO of BlockchainWork, said, "We are witnessing a clear shift: the next generation of talent must not only understand blockchain – they need to know how to leverage AI to design and deploy blockchain solutions across specific industries such as finance, logistics, healthcare, arts, and supply chain. This is no longer a skill for the future – it is the core competitive capability of today.”

“Vietnam, with its young, tech-savvy workforce and rapid adaptability to innovation, is strategically positioned to become Asia's leading source of blockchain-AI talent. With the resources from Seed 2 and the trust of our partners, we are committed to continuing as a reliable bridge connecting Vietnam's talent community with global opportunities," she said.

With the Seed 2 round completed, BlockchainWork aims to consolidate its leading position in Vietnam's blockchain talent sector while expanding its influence across the Asian region.

Blockchain and AI open 200,000 new jobs for Vietnam’s youth Blockchain and AI open 200,000 new jobs for Vietnam’s youth

Vietnam’s youth are stepping into the heart of the digital transformation, as new technologies such as blockchain and AI open vast career opportunities across sectors.
Digital asset boom drives need for tech talent Digital asset boom drives need for tech talent

The Vietnam Blockchain and Digital Asset Association on March 31 spearheaded an event on shaping Vietnam’s digital future through technology talent.
CAEX partners with HashKey to build an international-standard digital asset exchange in Vietnam CAEX partners with HashKey to build an international-standard digital asset exchange in Vietnam

Vietnam Prosperity Crypto Assets Exchange Joint Stock Company (CAEX) has officially announced a strategic technology partnership with HashKey Digital Asset Group to build and launch a leading crypto asset exchange that is fully licensed and purpose-built for the Vietnamese market.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
blockchain BlockchainWork japanese investors talent startup funding

Related Contents

Hung Yen strengthens appeal to Japanese investors

Hung Yen strengthens appeal to Japanese investors

AI and semiconductor talent command up to 30% pay rises as Taiwan's job market turns candidate-driven

AI and semiconductor talent command up to 30% pay rises as Taiwan's job market turns candidate-driven

Pharmacity obtains funding from LeapFrog Investments

Pharmacity obtains funding from LeapFrog Investments

Google Cloud launches Southeast Asia to Silicon Valley AI startup corridor

Google Cloud launches Southeast Asia to Silicon Valley AI startup corridor

Lotte Ventures Vietnam launches L-CAMP Vietnam 2026

Lotte Ventures Vietnam launches L-CAMP Vietnam 2026

Finland prioritises talent for sustainable development goals

Finland prioritises talent for sustainable development goals

Latest News ⁄ Investing ⁄ M&A

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Banks accelerate AI adoption

Banks accelerate AI adoption

Vietnam’s finance professionals redefine career expectations

Vietnam’s finance professionals redefine career expectations

Ministry of Finance and ADB discuss development cooperation priorities

Ministry of Finance and ADB discuss development cooperation priorities

AMRO revises Vietnam 2026 GDP forecast to 7.2 per cent

AMRO revises Vietnam 2026 GDP forecast to 7.2 per cent

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020