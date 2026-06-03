BlockchainWork raises nearly $142,000 from Japanese investors

Notably, three of four investors in this round are those who backed BlockchainWork in the Seed 1 round – the company's first funding round totalling $87,000, completed in 2024 – reflecting investors' sustained confidence in the team and the company's long-term growth strategy.

BlockchainWork was founded in 2021 by a team of Vietnamese and Japanese entrepreneurs with years of experience in technology management and international commerce.

With funding from the Seed 2 round, BlockchainWork is focused on three strategic objectives to directly address key bottlenecks in the blockchain talent market.

First, developing the network and leading the market. BlockchainWork will expand the candidate and employer community, consolidating its position as Vietnam's leading blockchain HR platform through connection programmes, industry events, and strategic partnerships. BlockchainWork aims to become the go-to destination where companies can find candidates with the right capabilities and long-term commitment to the industry, rather than relying on traditional CV-based recruitment.

Second, upgrading products with an AI-first approach. BlockchainWork will apply AI to the process of optimising candidate profiles, recommending candidate-employer matches, streamlining internal operations, and enhancing the user experience on the platform. The AI-first approach not only improves connection efficiency but also lays the foundation for BlockchainWork to scale faster with optimised operating costs.

Third, connecting Vietnamese talent with global opportunities. BlockchainWork will develop a strategic partner ecosystem to expand international job channels, with a focus on Asian markets – particularly Japan and Singapore. BlockchainWork aims to become the official bridge for Vietnamese blockchain talent to access global employment opportunities and collaborations.

The participation of Japanese investors in the Seed 2 round carries strategic significance that goes beyond financial value. Japan is one of the most prominent Web3 ecosystem markets in Asia, having established a clear regulatory framework at an early stage. This investment relationship opens a direct connection channel between Vietnam's blockchain talent and job opportunities and technology partners in Japan – which has long been Vietnam's top IT export destination.

Le Ngoc My Tien, CEO of BlockchainWork, said, "We are witnessing a clear shift: the next generation of talent must not only understand blockchain – they need to know how to leverage AI to design and deploy blockchain solutions across specific industries such as finance, logistics, healthcare, arts, and supply chain. This is no longer a skill for the future – it is the core competitive capability of today.”

“Vietnam, with its young, tech-savvy workforce and rapid adaptability to innovation, is strategically positioned to become Asia's leading source of blockchain-AI talent. With the resources from Seed 2 and the trust of our partners, we are committed to continuing as a reliable bridge connecting Vietnam's talent community with global opportunities," she said.

With the Seed 2 round completed, BlockchainWork aims to consolidate its leading position in Vietnam's blockchain talent sector while expanding its influence across the Asian region.

Blockchain and AI open 200,000 new jobs for Vietnam’s youth Vietnam’s youth are stepping into the heart of the digital transformation, as new technologies such as blockchain and AI open vast career opportunities across sectors.

Digital asset boom drives need for tech talent The Vietnam Blockchain and Digital Asset Association on March 31 spearheaded an event on shaping Vietnam’s digital future through technology talent.