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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam and Denmark hold sixth intergovernmental committee session

October 28, 2026 | 12:35
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Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Finance Tran Quoc Phuong and Danish State Secretary for Trade and Investments Susanne Hyldelund have co-chaired the sixth session of the Vietnam-Denmark Intergovernmental Committee on Trade, Investment, Science and Technology, and Technology Transfer.
Vietnam, Denmark step up cooperation following upgrade to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
Photo: MoF

The session took place at Denmark's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Copenhagen on October 26. It was attended by the Vietnamese Ambassador to Denmark, Nguyen Le Thanh, representatives of ministries and agencies from both countries, and numerous Vietnamese and Danish businesses engaged in cooperation, investment, and business activities in Vietnam.

The meeting took place at a particularly significant juncture, following the elevation of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the successful state visit to Denmark by General Secretary and State President To Lam, and ahead of the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. These developments mark a new chapter, paving the way for deeper, more substantive, and more effective cooperation.

At the session, both sides acknowledged significant progress in economic and trade relations since the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement took effect. Vietnam has established itself as one of Denmark's leading trading partners in Southeast Asia.

Bilateral trade reached more than $720 million in 2025. In the first nine months of 2026 alone, trade turnover totalled $672.60 million, up 35.2 per cent on year.

Vietnam's exports to Denmark amounted to almost $383.5 million, an increase of 27 per cent, with major products including iron and steel, textiles and garments, seafood, wooden furniture, electrical equipment, and coffee. Meanwhile, Vietnam imported close to $290 million worth of goods from Denmark, up over 47 per cent, primarily machinery and equipment, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and dairy products.

Denmark was among the first Nordic countries to ratify the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement in 2021.

As of September 30, 2026, Denmark had 180 active investment projects in Vietnam, with total registered capital of $2.47 billion. This ranked Denmark 21st among 154 countries and territories investing in Vietnam, with investment concentrated largely in the processing and manufacturing industries.

In terms of official development assistance, Denmark has provided Vietnam with more than $1 billion in non-refundable aid since 1972, contributing to infrastructure development, poverty reduction, environmental protection, administrative reform, and support for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Vietnam, Denmark step up cooperation following upgrade to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
Photo: MoF

At the meeting, the two sides comprehensively reviewed bilateral cooperation in recent years and discussed measures to resolve difficulties and obstacles facing Danish businesses operating in Vietnam. The two heads of delegation agreed to promote cooperation in key areas, including trade, investment, development assistance, science and technology, maritime affairs, agriculture, and the environment.

Vietnam called on Denmark to continue facilitating the expansion of bilateral trade and coordinating efforts to promote large-scale investment projects in Vietnam. It also encouraged Danish investors to form joint ventures with Vietnamese businesses to develop strategic industries and services with strong spillover effects across the economy.

In particular, the two sides discussed plans to implement the MoU between Vietnam's Ministry of Finance and Denmark's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on financing infrastructure and strategic projects in Vietnam. They also agreed to advance negotiations on a framework loan agreement between the two governments, with a view to delivering tangible results from bilateral cooperation.

The sixth session of the Vietnam-Denmark Intergovernmental Committee concluded successfully, with both sides agreeing to hold the seventh session in Vietnam.

Vietnam and Denmark strengthen dialogue on sustainable fashion Vietnam and Denmark strengthen dialogue on sustainable fashion

The Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam, in collaboration with Net Zero Vietnam JSC, held a networking session titled 'The Future of Fashion - A Conversation on Sustainability' on October 17 in Hanoi.
Vietnam and Denmark advance Green Strategic Partnership Vietnam and Denmark advance Green Strategic Partnership

Vietnam and Denmark are deepening their Green Strategic Partnership with practical action, advancing renewable energy and clean production to meet climate goals.
Vietnam and Denmark sign MoUs to strengthen bilateral ties Vietnam and Denmark sign MoUs to strengthen bilateral ties

A series of MoUs announced at the Vietnam-Denmark Business Forum are expected to further strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries, including in science and technology.

By Minh Vu

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TagTag:
Vietnam-Denmark Ministry of Finance (MoF)

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