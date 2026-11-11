Vietnam and JBIC discuss energy transition and investment cooperation

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan and JBIC chairman Maeda Tadashi. Photo: Quoc Phi

Minister Tuan expressed his pleasure at meeting again with JBIC chairman Maeda Tadashi and the bank's leadership following their visit to Hanoi in October.

He noted that the meeting was significant as Vietnam-Japan relations continue to flourish under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World. Looking back on the history of bilateral cooperation, the minister acknowledged and appreciated JBIC's longstanding contributions to Vietnam's socioeconomic development.

At the meeting, the two sides discussed energy transition trends and joint efforts to address climate change. The MoF spoke highly of the proactive role played by the Japanese government and JBIC in encouraging the Asia Zero Emission Community and the Partnership for Strengthening Energy and Resource Resilience in Asia.

Amid ongoing volatility in global supply chains, these initiatives are of practical significance in strengthening economies' adaptability and resilience. The minister called on JBIC to continue working closely with Vietnamese agencies and Japanese partners to design flexible financial mechanisms that are consistent with Vietnamese laws and practical conditions, thereby facilitating breakthrough infrastructure and energy projects with far-reaching impacts in Vietnam.

Minister Tuan said Vietnam was entering a pivotal stage of development, with ambitions to achieve high economic growth during 2026-2030. This will create substantial demand for long-term capital to invest in the development of a synchronised and modern infrastructure system.

Accordingly, the Vietnamese government has identified domestic capital market development as a priority that must go hand in hand with expanding access to funding from international financial markets.

Minister Tuan said the MoF valued JBIC's position as a leading international financial institution and hoped the bank would continue to support Vietnam by sharing international best practices and helping the country develop a modern and transparent financial market.

In this regard, he called on JBIC to provide consultancy and in-depth expertise on raising capital in global capital markets, helping Vietnam diversify its funding channels, optimise financing costs and improve risk management efficiency.

The minister also encouraged JBIC to leverage its role as a bridge between the two countries by providing insights into Japanese investor trends and supporting Vietnam in developing highly competitive investment attraction policies.

He expressed his expectation that JBIC would work to boost Japanese investment flows into Vietnam, with priority given to large-scale projects in green energy, smart infrastructure, semiconductors and high-tech electronics. Particular emphasis was placed on projects with strong spillover effects that enable Vietnamese enterprises to participate more deeply in global supply and value chains.

The minister also expressed his hope that JBIC would support and facilitate M&A activities between business communities in the two countries.

Photo: Quoc Phi

JBIC chairman Maeda Tadashi expressed his sincere appreciation for the attention and support extended by Vietnam's MoF.

He reaffirmed JBIC's commitment to continuing its partnership with the Vietnamese government and the MoF, expressing the bank's readiness to share expertise, provide flexible financial solutions and encourage Japanese businesses to expand their investment and operations in Vietnam.

These efforts, he noted, would make practical contributions to the prosperous development of both countries.

JBIC provides $120 million green financing for energy transition in Vietnam On April 20, the Japan Bank for International Cooperation signed a general agreement to provide a credit line with BIDV, amounting to up to $200 million, of which JBIC’s portion is $120 million.

JBIC pledges to advance $20 billion investment in Vietnam The Japan Bank for International Cooperation has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing 15 projects worth around $20 billion in Vietnam while expanding investment into strategic sectors including energy, semiconductors, AI and data centres.