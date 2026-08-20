Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Using circular economy to reduce food loss and waste

August 20, 2026 | 09:40
(0) user say
On August 19, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations and the Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam, co-hosted a workshop on food loss and waste reduction in Vietnam.
Using circular economy to reduce food loss and waste
Photo: Nguyen Huong

The workshop aimed to contribute directly to the implementation of the National Action Plan for Transforming the Food System into a Transparent, Responsible, and Sustainable one under Decision No.300/QD-TTg, while celebrating the upcoming International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste (September 29).

A key highlight of the workshop was the presentation of the draft White Paper on Food Loss and Waste in Vietnam, jointly prepared by the Institute of Policy and Strategy for Agriculture and Environment and FAO, providing a foundation to support policy development roadmap in Vietnam. The workshop also opened a consultation session to gather feedback and recommendations from key stakeholders.

In addition, the workshop introduced a series of highly practical circular economy solutions and business models, ranging from post-harvest preservation (paddy dryers, modified atmosphere packaging – MAP technology) to upcycling agricultural by-products into high-value products (organic fertiliser, straw mushrooms, straw pellets, optimisation of the pork/chicken and the brewing industry).

Notably, the multi-stakeholder panel discussion focused on addressing policy, financial, and technical standard barriers to scale up the commercialisation of these models nationwide.

Nguyen Do Anh Tuan, director general of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment’s International Cooperation Department said, “What matters now is moving from awareness to action; from isolated studies to an evidence platform supporting decision-making; from pilot models to scalable solutions; and from the individual efforts of single agencies or businesses to a coordinated, system-wide approach.”

Vinod Ahuja, FAO representative in Vietnam said, “The ambition is not simply to produce less waste. It is to keep value circulating in the food system for as long as possible, and at the highest possible level. Scaling is not simply about doing more projects. It is about creating the conditions in which good solutions can grow on their own.”

Mette Ekeroth, deputy head of Mission, Emebassy of Denmark in Vietnam, said, “Waste is not always the end of a process, it can be the beginning of another. The challenge is to turn evidence into practical solutions. The value of initiatives is not only what they achieve individually, but what others can learn from them, adapt, and take further. Denmark is pleased to continue this cooperation with Vietnam in the green transition of food systems.”

Participants agreed that reducing food loss and waste is key to unlocking a “triple win”: enhancing food security and nutrition, curbing greenhouse gas emissions to protect the environment, and driving green economic growth.

Recommendations and insights gathered during the workshop will be used to finalise a White Paper and establish an inter-agency action plan.

China imports $1.4 billion of Vietnamese seafood in first half of 2026 China imports $1.4 billion of Vietnamese seafood in first half of 2026
Vietnam's agrifood sector to receive $239 million investment Vietnam's agrifood sector to receive $239 million investment
Seafood Expo Asia draws exhibitors from four continents Seafood Expo Asia draws exhibitors from four continents
Polish businesses seek food export opportunities in Vietnam Polish businesses seek food export opportunities in Vietnam

By Nguyen Huong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
food loss and waste MAE FAO Embassy Of Denmark

Related Contents

Vietnam's agrifood sector to receive $239 million investment

Vietnam's agrifood sector to receive $239 million investment

China imports $1.4 billion of Vietnamese seafood in first half of 2026

China imports $1.4 billion of Vietnamese seafood in first half of 2026

Vietnam’s beverage market attracts new waves of investment

Vietnam’s beverage market attracts new waves of investment

Coffee chains lose ground as international fast food gains favour

Coffee chains lose ground as international fast food gains favour

C.P launches AI initiatives to accelerate smart and sustainable agri-food transformation in Vietnam

C.P launches AI initiatives to accelerate smart and sustainable agri-food transformation in Vietnam

Food Hero Scholarship launched to promote sustainable food development

Food Hero Scholarship launched to promote sustainable food development

Nearly 2,500 facilities to conduct greenhouse gas inventory

Nearly 2,500 facilities to conduct greenhouse gas inventory

Agriculture and environment sectors to see 40 procedures cut

Agriculture and environment sectors to see 40 procedures cut

EU and Germany finance support for Vietnam on forestry conservation

EU and Germany finance support for Vietnam on forestry conservation

Gulf of Tonkin pollution to be tackled with UN-backed project

Gulf of Tonkin pollution to be tackled with UN-backed project

Businesses face challenges in greenhouse gas inventories

Businesses face challenges in greenhouse gas inventories

Over 100 businesses train on GHG inventory reporting

Over 100 businesses train on GHG inventory reporting

Latest News ⁄ Green Growth

Trinasolar powers 10 MWh solar and storage project in Phu Quoc

Trinasolar powers 10 MWh solar and storage project in Phu Quoc

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Expanding credit and livelihoods

Expanding credit and livelihoods

Trinasolar powers 10 MWh solar and storage project in Phu Quoc

Trinasolar powers 10 MWh solar and storage project in Phu Quoc

Spalba makes foray into Vietnamese market

Spalba makes foray into Vietnamese market

Using circular economy to reduce food loss and waste

Using circular economy to reduce food loss and waste

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020