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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

DKSH rolls out free breast cancer screenings in Ho Chi Minh City

November 10, 2026 | 09:34
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DKSH has partnered with The Supportive Fund For Cancer Patients – Bright Future Fund and Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital to provide free breast cancer screenings for hundreds of women, as part of its annual women's health initiative.

The screenings form part of the fourth annual Patient Purpose Day initiative. DKSH Business Unit Healthcare, a strategic healthcare solutions partner in Asia and beyond, launched a series of healthcare activities under 'Patient Purpose Day 2026' on November 2.

Approximately 600 women are expected to receive free breast cancer screenings and attend sharing sessions on early breast cancer detection and mental health.

DKSH rolls out free breast cancer screenings in Ho Chi Minh City
Photo: DKSH

According to the latest GLOBOCAN statistics from the International Agency for Research on Cancer, part of the World Health Organization, breast cancer had the highest number of new cases and was the most common cancer type among women in Vietnam in 2024, with approximately 25,711 new cases. This figure underscores the importance of raising public awareness of breast cancer and encouraging women to take a proactive approach to monitoring their breast health.

Continuing the theme of driving equity in women’s healthcare introduced in 2025, this year’s Patient Purpose Day focuses on breast cancer while also addressing mental health. The activities, such as initial screening, vital signs measurement, clinical examination, and breast ultrasound, should help reduce financial barriers to accessing screening services while encouraging women to proactively care for their breast health. The participants with results requiring further assessment will receive advice and guidance in accordance with medical recommendations.

In addition to clinical examinations and breast ultrasounds, the programme features two sharing sessions for participants: the professional session 'Breast Cancer Screening and Diagnosis', led by Dr. Nguyen Hoang Quy, MD, PhD, from Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital, and the mental health session 'Gathering Sunlight, Collecting Joy', led by psychologist Lu Kim Khanh, M.Sc., with support from the Physiogel brand, one of DKSH’s clients. Both sessions aim to support participants’ physical and mental wellbeing.

Charaf Kadri, vice president of Business Unit Healthcare at DKSH Vietnam, said Patient Purpose Day reflects DKSH Healthcare's culture of purpose and patient centricity, and its commitment to better healthcare outcomes for communities.

"Embracing the theme of promoting equity in women's healthcare, our colleagues united to help women gain better access to services and essential health knowledge. Through free breast cancer screenings and sessions on physical and mental health, we aim to raise awareness and encourage women to take a proactive approach to their health. This is also how DKSH realises its commitment to 'Healthcare for All', working with partners to bring practical healthcare activities closer to the community," he said.

Patient Purpose Day is a global DKSH initiative highlighting the group's and its Business Unit Healthcare's efforts to bridge inequality, improve patient outcomes, and enrich lives. Established in 2023, it brings together donations, community engagement, and healthcare programmes across different markets.

The initiative has expanded its reach, with financial donations double those of its inaugural year. In 2024, the focus was elder care, reflecting the need to support the region's ageing populations through community efforts. In 2025, the theme was 'Equity in women's health', tackling underfunding and gender-based barriers in medical care and in the prevention of non-communicable diseases.

By Bich Thuy

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
dksh DKSH, Vietnam Vietnam, Patient Purpose Day 2026 breast cancer screening mental healthcare women health health, healthcare healthcare,

Themes: Healthcare Platform

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