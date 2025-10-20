Vietnam and Denmark strengthen dialogue on sustainable fashion

The event gathered a diverse range of participants from the fashion, design, education, and sustainability sectors, bringing together leading voices from Vietnam and Denmark. The discussion aimed to explore how creativity, culture, and social responsibility can help shape a more ethical and environmentally conscious fashion industry.

As the global fashion sector comes under increasing scrutiny for its environmental and social impacts, Denmark has emerged as a pioneer in integrating sustainability into every aspect of its fashion industry. Danish brands and organisations are setting new benchmarks for responsible and innovative practices on the global stage.

At the same time, Vietnam is being recognised as an emerging creative hub in Asia, where a rich heritage of craftsmanship meets a new generation of designers eager to engage with global trends and sustainability values. Fashion, with its ability to tell stories, inspire creativity, and connect communities, serves as a dynamic platform for such cross-cultural dialogue.

Photo: The Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam

Speaking at the event, Mette Ekeroth, deputy ambassador of Denmark to Vietnam, highlighted the importance of cultural dialogue in promoting sustainable development. She noted that while Vietnam and Denmark may be geographically distant, the two countries are closely aligned in their shared commitment to sustainability and innovation.

“Fashion is not only a reflection of personal and cultural identity, but also a sector increasingly shaped by sustainability in both production and consumption,” said Ekeroth. “We hope this dialogue will inspire future cooperation and contribute to the positive changes that both Vietnam and Denmark are striving to achieve in the fashion industry.”

Evelina Danielsson Valladares, senior sustainability manager at Copenhagen Fashion Week (CPHFW), discussed how the event has become a global frontrunner by integrating environmental and ethical standards into its sustainability framework.

"At Copenhagen Fashion Week, sustainability is no longer an add-on but the foundation of everything we do. By embedding environmental and ethical standards into our framework, we aim to lead by example and encourage the global fashion community to take collective responsibility," Valladares shared.

Vu Thao, founder and creative director of Kilomet109, showcased how her brand combines traditional Vietnamese materials and indigenous craftsmanship with modern design principles, offering an inspiring model for sustainable fashion in the region.

“Our work is about bridging tradition and modernity. By combining local materials, indigenous craftsmanship, and contemporary design, we hope to show that sustainable fashion can honour cultural heritage while meeting the creative demands of today's world,” said Thao

Nguyen Dinh Lien Chi, content director of Elle Vietnam, noted the growing role of the media in shaping informed consumers and fostering public awareness around sustainable fashion.

“The media plays a vital role in shaping consumer awareness. At ELLE Vietnam, we see it as our mission to inspire readers to make more conscious fashion choices and to foster an open dialogue around sustainability,” Chi highlighted.

From an international business perspective, Alexandra Mornet, sustainability development director at Pandora, underlined that sustainability is now a fundamental requirement for premium fashion brands. She also highlighted the challenges of ensuring responsible and transparent sourcing across global supply chains.

“Sustainability has evolved from a corporate ambition into a business necessity,” stated Mornet. “To meet this standard, brands must ensure integrity and transparency at every stage of the value chain, transforming commitment into concrete action.”

Delegates at the event also discussed ways for Vietnamese fashion to expand globally through sustainable development, the importance of preserving cultural identity in design, and opportunities for the two countries to learn from each other in addressing shared environmental challenges.

The event formed part of a broader initiative by the Embassy of Denmark to promote sustainability through cultural exchange and to strengthen bilateral cooperation under the Green Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Denmark.

Vietnam and Denmark cooperate on food and agriculture Danish Minister for Food, Agriculture, and Fisheries Jacob Jensen is leading a high-level delegation to Vietnam from May 14-16.

Vietnam and Denmark exchange expertise on green urban transformation Vietnam's remarkable economic growth and rapid urbanization are presenting significant environmental challenges, necessitating practical strategies to incorporate green infrastructure and sustainable practices into urban planning, so, learning from Denmark's advanced experience in green urban transformation could provide Vietnam with actionable solutions.