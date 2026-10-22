Carlsberg underscores long-term Vietnam commitment at Denmark talks

The visit took place from October 19 to 21, marking 55 years of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Denmark and providing a platform to deepen cooperation in trade, investment, and sustainable development. For Carlsberg, one of the first Danish multinational investors in Vietnam, the occasion underscored a partnership built over more than three decades.

Photo: Carlsberg

The official Return Banquet hosted by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam was held at Ny Carlsberg Glyptotek, one of Copenhagen’s cultural landmarks. Founded by brewer Carl Jacobsen, son of Carlsberg founder J.C. Jacobsen, the museum opened in 1897 following his donation of its original art collection to the public.

With its roots in the Carlsberg family’s tradition of philanthropy and contribution to society, the Glyptotek provided a fitting setting for an occasion celebrating the strong ties between Vietnam and Denmark.

The Vietnamese government delegation attending the dinner at the Carlsberg Museum. Photo: Carlsberg

At the CEO Roundtable with Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, Aarup-Andersen spoke of Vietnam’s importance as a key growth market for Carlsberg and the group’s long-term confidence in the country’s potential.

As part of the visit, João Abecasis, executive vice president of Carlsberg Asia, also participated in the Denmark–Vietnam Business Forum, contributing to discussions on Vietnam’s growing role as a manufacturing and investment hub and the opportunities to strengthen industrial competitiveness.

Reflecting this long-term confidence, Carlsberg presented its investment and development intentions for Central Vietnam, where the group has established deep roots over more than three decades. These include approximately $65 million in intended investment at Phu Bai Brewery in Hue during 2026–2031, alongside plans to strengthen its business operations and support sustainable development in Danang. Both cities play an important role in Carlsberg’s long-term growth strategy in Vietnam.

Photo: Carlsberg

Jacob Aarup-Andersen, Group CEO of Carlsberg, said, “Vietnam is one of Carlsberg’s key growth markets, and our confidence in its long-term potential is firmly grounded in more than three decades of experience and investment in the country. The expansion of Phu Bai Brewery is a clear demonstration of our commitment, and we see further opportunities to build on this foundation. Our ambition is to combine Carlsberg’s global capabilities with our strong local roots to drive the next phase of growth, while continuing to invest in more efficient, innovative, and sustainable operations that create lasting value for Vietnam.”

During the visit, Aarup-Andersen presented Letters of Intent to chairmen of Hue and Danang People’s Committees, setting out Carlsberg’s investment and development intentions for the two cities during 2026–2031.

In Hue, Carlsberg envisages investing approximately $65 million at Phu Bai Brewery during this period to further modernise its manufacturing operations, accelerate digital and green transformation, strengthen supply chain capabilities, and enhance product quality and food safety.

The intended investment builds on the nearly $90 million expansion inaugurated in August 2025, which increased Phu Bai Brewery’s annual production capacity by more than half, making it Carlsberg’s largest beer production site in Asia. The next phase would focus on advanced production technologies, smarter operations, resource efficiency, and renewable energy, further strengthening Hue’s role in Carlsberg’s regional production network.

In Danang, Carlsberg aims to expand its business presence and strengthen local capabilities through commercial development, digital transformation, operational modernisation, and more efficient, sustainable logistics. Alongside these business priorities, the group intends to continue investing in environmental protection and community initiatives, working with local partners to support Danang’s ambition to become a greener, smarter, and more livable city.

Together, these priorities reflect Carlsberg’s long-term approach to sustainable growth in Vietnam, strengthening its business and operational capabilities while contributing to local economic development, environmental sustainability, and community wellbeing.

Beyond continued investment in its brewing operations, Carlsberg is pursuing new opportunities to strengthen its position in Vietnam’s evolving beer market. Most recently, the group entered into an agreement with Sapporo Breweries to form a major strategic joint venture across six markets in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong, including Vietnam, alongside a partnership in the UK.

The addition of Sapporo Premium Beer, characterised by its premium brand positioning and distinctive Japanese provenance, complements Carlsberg’s strong brand portfolio. In Vietnam, the partnership brings together Sapporo’s premium brand with Carlsberg’s established operational footprint, creating a strong platform to build the brand and support future growth.

Together, Carlsberg’s continued investment in manufacturing, focus on commercial capabilities, and strategic partnership with Sapporo reflect its ambition to build a stronger, more competitive, and sustainable business in Vietnam. As the country enters a new chapter of growth, Carlsberg remains committed to investing in its future, strengthening local partnerships, and creating lasting value for the economy and communities it serves, guided by its purpose of brewing for a better today and tomorrow.

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