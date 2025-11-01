Corporate

Vietnam and Denmark advance Green Strategic Partnership

November 01, 2025 | 21:32
(0) user say
Vietnam and Denmark are deepening their Green Strategic Partnership with practical action, advancing renewable energy and clean production to meet climate goals.
Green partnership lighting way: Vietnam and Denmark strengthen ties for sustainable future
LTP’s newly renovated garment factory in Ho Chi Minh City

On October 30, the Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam and LTP Group – Asia held a ceremony to inaugurate LTP’s newly renovated garment factory in Ho Chi Minh City, featuring a modern solar power system. The project highlights LTP’s commitment to greener manufacturing and exemplifies how Danish–Vietnamese cooperation is translating sustainability goals into measurable progress.

Over the past few years, Vietnam and Denmark have built a close partnership heading towards shared goals such as sustainability, innovation, and inclusive growth. At the heart of this cooperation is the Green Strategic Partnership, which brings together government-level cooperation and dynamic private-sector engagement to accelerate Vietnam’s green transition. From clean energy and health to food safety and education, the Green Strategic Partnership supports Vietnam in achieving its national development goals and turning vision into action.

Trade and green investment are key pillars of the Green Strategic Partnership. More than 150 Danish companies are currently active in Vietnam, bringing world-leading expertise, green technologies, and sustainable business models to support the country’s shift to a low-carbon economy.

LTP Group’s investment in solar energy is a clear example of how Danish businesses are contributing directly to this transition, not only reducing environmental impact but also boosting innovation and long-term competitiveness. By combining business growth with green solutions, LTP shows that it’s possible to succeed in business while also protecting the environment. The new solar system now provides more than 35 per cent of the factory’s electricity needs and helps cut carbon emissions by roughly 482 tonnes annually.

Green partnership lighting way: Vietnam and Denmark strengthen ties for sustainable future
LTP’s solar-powered factory in Ho Chi Minh City

Speaking at the ceremony, Danish Ambassador Nicolai Prytz said, “Switching to green energy and sustainable production is not just a necessity. It is a competitive advantage for Vietnam in the global economy. We are proud to see Danish companies like LEGO, Pandora, and today LTP leading the way and proving that responsibility and business success can go hand in hand. This solar-powered factory is a great example of businesses embracing sustainability and the strong partnership between our two countries.”

"By investing in more sustainable garment production, we reaffirm our commitment to caring for people and the planet, building trust through responsible action, and continually striving for improvement," said Lars Mehli Overgaard, general director of LTP Group - Asia. "We’re deeply grateful to the local authorities and long-standing partners in Vietnam and Denmark who make this journey possible."

As the world navigates complex climate challenges, the Green Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Denmark continues to be a model of how international cooperation can drive real change. LTP’s solar-powered factory in Vietnam highlights the pivotal role of private enterprises in driving both environmental and economic benefits and demonstrates that meaningful progress is possible when governments, the private sector, and communities unite.

Vietnam and Denmark kick off Phase 3 of health partnership Vietnam and Denmark kick off Phase 3 of health partnership

The third phase of the Vietnam-Denmark Health Partnership Programme kicked off on June 23 as Deputy Minister of Health, Dr. Nguyen Thi Lien Huong met with director general of the Danish Health Authority, Dr. Jonas Egebart, reinforcing both nations' dedication to improving population health and wellbeing through strengthened bilateral cooperation.
Denmark's CIP ties up with Petrovietnam to develop offshore wind Denmark's CIP ties up with Petrovietnam to develop offshore wind

Denmark's Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), through its CI GMF II Cooperatief UA fund, signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with Petrovietnam to develop offshore wind ventures on August 22.
Vietnam and Denmark strengthen dialogue on sustainable fashion Vietnam and Denmark strengthen dialogue on sustainable fashion

The Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam, in collaboration with Net Zero Vietnam JSC, held a networking session titled 'The Future of Fashion - A Conversation on Sustainability' on October 17 in Hanoi.

By Nguyen Huong

Vietnam-Denmark LTP Group garment rooftop solar power

