Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam and Denmark sign MoUs to strengthen bilateral ties

October 21, 2026 | 08:00
(0) user say
A series of MoUs announced at the Vietnam-Denmark Business Forum are expected to further strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries, including in science and technology.

The forum took place on October 20 in Copenhagen, with the MoU announcements reinforcing cooperation across multiple sectors.

In his welcome remarks, King Frederik X said Denmark is among the European largest investors in Vietnam. He highlighted considerable potential for further cooperation between the two sides in energy efficiency, logistics, food, biotechnology and healthcare, noting that Danish businesses could also generate jobs and help local people develop new skills.

Vietnam and Denmark sign MoUs to strengthen bilateral ties
Party General Secretary and State President Lam, and King Frederik X witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents. Photo: VNA

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam said Vietnam and Denmark have built strong friendship and cooperation over more than half a century, evolving from traditional development assistance into an equal and mutually beneficial partnership focused on green and sustainable development.

Vietnam is entering a new development phase requiring rapid yet sustainable growth driven by sci-tech, innovation, digital transformation, green transition and higher productivity. To achieve its two centenary goals and pursue double-digit growth in 2026–2030, the Southeast Asian country will mobilise all economic sectors, with foreign-invested enterprises continuing to be an important component of the national economy.

The Vietnamese leader stressed that Vietnam seeks investment capital along with advanced technologies, expertise, modern management practices, research and development, high-quality workers, and stronger links between foreign investors and domestic businesses. He called on Danish enterprises to contribute their experience, resources and reputation to these efforts.

At the forum, Party General Secretary and State PresidentTo Lam and King Frederik X witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents, expecting to strengthen the bilateral ties in areas such as strategic infrastructure, seaports, logistics, green maritime transport, and supply chain connectivity; as well as health, circular economy, smart urban development and climate change adaptation; expand cultural exchanges, education, tourism, local cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

The documents included an MoU between Hospital 19-8 under the Ministry of Public Security and Aalborg University Hospital of Denmark on cooperation in life sciences, advanced biomedicine, digital transformation in healthcare, innovation and human resources development; a cooperation agreement between Vietravel Tourism JSC and Nordic Travel Associates on strategy and product development; an MoU between VinaCapital Logistics Holdings Ltd., and A.P. Moller Capital on cooperation in air logistics.

The others are an MoU between PetroVietnam Fertiliser and Chemicals Corporation, under Vietnam National Industry-Energy Group (Petrovietnam), and Topsoe on promoting technological solutions in the chemicals, fertilisers and sustainable energy sectors, and an MoU between FPT Corporation and Niels Bohr Institute, University of Copenhagen.

The MoU between FPT and NBI aims to strengthen collaboration in quantum science and technology. The partnership aims to strengthen scientific cooperation between Vietnam and Denmark by connecting Vietnamese researchers with one of the world's foremost centres for quantum research. It also supports Vietnam's long-term ambition to develop a highly skilled quantum workforce, expand international research collaboration, and accelerate the application of quantum technologies.

Other cooperation documents were a 2026–2030 strategic cooperation agreement between PTSC M&C and Semco Maritime A/S to strengthen resources and expand their presence in the global offshore wind substation market; an MoU between Vietjet and Satair to expand strategic cooperation in aviation materials, supply chains and services, supporting Vietjet’s fleet expansion plans and operations.

By Bich Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Vietnam denmark MoU cooperation agreements MoUs businesses investors Vietnam-Demark Business Forum

Related Contents

Using circular economy to reduce food loss and waste

Using circular economy to reduce food loss and waste

Carlsberg Vietnam joins Danang cycling event to mark 55 years of Denmark ties

Carlsberg Vietnam joins Danang cycling event to mark 55 years of Denmark ties

Vietnam and Denmark advance Green Strategic Partnership

Vietnam and Denmark advance Green Strategic Partnership

Vietnam and Denmark strengthen dialogue on sustainable fashion

Vietnam and Denmark strengthen dialogue on sustainable fashion

Denmark's CIP ties up with Petrovietnam to develop offshore wind

Denmark's CIP ties up with Petrovietnam to develop offshore wind

PVFCCo – Phu My and Topsoe sign cooperation agreement in Copenhagen

PVFCCo – Phu My and Topsoe sign cooperation agreement in Copenhagen

Vietnam and EU pledge deeper ties on security, trade, and resilience

Vietnam and EU pledge deeper ties on security, trade, and resilience

Ho Chi Minh City offers interest rate support to businesses

Ho Chi Minh City offers interest rate support to businesses

Carlsberg underscores long-term Vietnam commitment at Denmark talks

Carlsberg underscores long-term Vietnam commitment at Denmark talks

Market upgrade is just the beginning: Vietnamese companies face tougher test to attract capital

Market upgrade is just the beginning: Vietnamese companies face tougher test to attract capital

Hilton capitalises on Vietnam's fast-growing tourism market

Hilton capitalises on Vietnam's fast-growing tourism market

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

Vietstar partners with Indiana University on AI-era leadership

Vietstar partners with Indiana University on AI-era leadership

Hanoi conference to explore AI, resilience, and integration

Hanoi conference to explore AI, resilience, and integration

BPC Roundtable Conference 2026 to open in Ho Chi Minh City

BPC Roundtable Conference 2026 to open in Ho Chi Minh City

AMATA congratulates Kao Vietnam on 30 years

AMATA congratulates Kao Vietnam on 30 years

Deputy Minister of Finance meets Gujarat delegation in Hanoi

Deputy Minister of Finance meets Gujarat delegation in Hanoi

Vietnam and US discuss financial cooperation and preparations for APEC 2027

Vietnam and US discuss financial cooperation and preparations for APEC 2027

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietstar partners with Indiana University on AI-era leadership

Vietstar partners with Indiana University on AI-era leadership

Vietnam Railways seeks transfer of five stations and Dalat line

Vietnam Railways seeks transfer of five stations and Dalat line

Hisential Clinics introduces goal based mens health screening in Singapore

Hisential Clinics introduces goal based mens health screening in Singapore

PVFCCo – Phu My and Topsoe sign cooperation agreement in Copenhagen

PVFCCo – Phu My and Topsoe sign cooperation agreement in Copenhagen

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020