Vietnam and Denmark sign MoUs to strengthen bilateral ties

The forum took place on October 20 in Copenhagen, with the MoU announcements reinforcing cooperation across multiple sectors.

In his welcome remarks, King Frederik X said Denmark is among the European largest investors in Vietnam. He highlighted considerable potential for further cooperation between the two sides in energy efficiency, logistics, food, biotechnology and healthcare, noting that Danish businesses could also generate jobs and help local people develop new skills.

Party General Secretary and State President Lam, and King Frederik X witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents. Photo: VNA

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam said Vietnam and Denmark have built strong friendship and cooperation over more than half a century, evolving from traditional development assistance into an equal and mutually beneficial partnership focused on green and sustainable development.

Vietnam is entering a new development phase requiring rapid yet sustainable growth driven by sci-tech, innovation, digital transformation, green transition and higher productivity. To achieve its two centenary goals and pursue double-digit growth in 2026–2030, the Southeast Asian country will mobilise all economic sectors, with foreign-invested enterprises continuing to be an important component of the national economy.

The Vietnamese leader stressed that Vietnam seeks investment capital along with advanced technologies, expertise, modern management practices, research and development, high-quality workers, and stronger links between foreign investors and domestic businesses. He called on Danish enterprises to contribute their experience, resources and reputation to these efforts.

At the forum, Party General Secretary and State PresidentTo Lam and King Frederik X witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents, expecting to strengthen the bilateral ties in areas such as strategic infrastructure, seaports, logistics, green maritime transport, and supply chain connectivity; as well as health, circular economy, smart urban development and climate change adaptation; expand cultural exchanges, education, tourism, local cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

The documents included an MoU between Hospital 19-8 under the Ministry of Public Security and Aalborg University Hospital of Denmark on cooperation in life sciences, advanced biomedicine, digital transformation in healthcare, innovation and human resources development; a cooperation agreement between Vietravel Tourism JSC and Nordic Travel Associates on strategy and product development; an MoU between VinaCapital Logistics Holdings Ltd., and A.P. Moller Capital on cooperation in air logistics.

The others are an MoU between PetroVietnam Fertiliser and Chemicals Corporation, under Vietnam National Industry-Energy Group (Petrovietnam), and Topsoe on promoting technological solutions in the chemicals, fertilisers and sustainable energy sectors, and an MoU between FPT Corporation and Niels Bohr Institute, University of Copenhagen.

The MoU between FPT and NBI aims to strengthen collaboration in quantum science and technology. The partnership aims to strengthen scientific cooperation between Vietnam and Denmark by connecting Vietnamese researchers with one of the world's foremost centres for quantum research. It also supports Vietnam's long-term ambition to develop a highly skilled quantum workforce, expand international research collaboration, and accelerate the application of quantum technologies.

Other cooperation documents were a 2026–2030 strategic cooperation agreement between PTSC M&C and Semco Maritime A/S to strengthen resources and expand their presence in the global offshore wind substation market; an MoU between Vietjet and Satair to expand strategic cooperation in aviation materials, supply chains and services, supporting Vietjet’s fleet expansion plans and operations.