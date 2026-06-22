Carlsberg Vietnam joins Danang cycling event to mark 55 years of Denmark ties

More than 60 Carlsberg Vietnam employees and leaders joined the cycling event

More than 60 employees, led by managing director Andrew Khan, participated in the 'Danang–Copenhagen: Green Journey Along the Han River' event on June 20, organised by the Danish Embassy in partnership with Danang People's Committee.

The event is part of activities celebrating the 55th anniversary of Vietnam-Denmark diplomatic relations. Held from June 20-22, it brought together government representatives, businesses, and citizens to discuss sustainable urban development, green mobility, and quality of life.

As a Danish company that has proudly been part of Vietnam for more than 30 years, Carlsberg Vietnam was pleased to join the Embassy of Denmark and local authorities in supporting a shared vision of greener, healthier and more liveable communities.

With Danang playing an important role in the company's journey in Central Vietnam, Carlsberg Vietnam remains committed to contributing to the city's sustainable development through initiatives that create lasting value for both people and the environment.

The company's leadership team joined employees and community members in promoting greener mobility

One of the highlights of the event was the strong participation of Carlsberg Vietnam employees alongside the company’s leadership team.

Cycling together with representatives from the Embassy of Denmark, local authorities, and community members, participants experienced first-hand how simple everyday choices can contribute to cleaner cities, healthier lifestyles, and more sustainable communities. The event also featured the exhibition 'Liveable Cities – Bicycle Cities', showcasing examples of how urban planning and mobility solutions can help create more people-centred and environmentally friendly cities.

“Danang is one of Vietnam’s most dynamic and forward-looking cities, and we are pleased to support initiatives that encourage more sustainable ways of living,” said Khan.

"We believe that creating a better tomorrow starts with people. Whether in our breweries, our communities or our everyday lives, progress is made when individuals choose to take action. Seeing so many colleagues come together for this event is a powerful reminder that sustainability is not just about what we aim to achieve in the future, but about what we choose to do today," he added.

The cycling event has built on a series of sustainability and community initiatives undertaken by Carlsberg Vietnam under 'Brewing Tomorrow' – Carlsberg Group’s sustainability drive – which is guided by four ambitions: cutting carbon, protecting nature, inspiring choices, and empowering people.

Earlier this year, more than 150 employees, leaders, family members and partners joined the company’s World Environment Day in Danang, taking part in a coastal clean-up activity that collected more than 1.3 tonnes of waste. Together, these initiatives demonstrate how collective action can help create meaningful impact within local communities.

While community initiatives represent one visible aspect of the company's sustainability journey, sustainability is also embedded throughout Carlsberg Vietnam's operations.

At Phu Bai Brewery in Hue – currently the largest brewery in Carlsberg Asia following its recent expansion – sustainability ambitions are being translated into tangible actions across climate, water and circularity.

The brewery has made significant progress in advancing circular packaging solutions. Today, 100 per cent of packaging waste generated on site is recycled, while all of its glass bottles are returnable. In addition, all the CO₂ generated during fermentation is captured and reused within the production process, while advanced heat recovery systems help improve energy efficiency across operations.

Earlier this year, Carlsberg Vietnam also achieved Zero Waste to Landfill status through comprehensive waste segregation and circular waste management solutions. Non-recyclable waste is diverted to waste-to-energy facilities, while wastewater sludge is converted into fertiliser for agricultural use.

Looking ahead, Carlsberg Vietnam continues to invest in renewable energy initiatives, including the implementation of a rooftop solar project later this year, further strengthening its sustainability roadmap and supporting Carlsberg Group’s ambition of achieving net-zero emissions across the value chain by 2040.

As Danang continues its journey towards becoming a greener and more liveable city, Carlsberg Vietnam remains committed to supporting that ambition through meaningful partnerships and practical action.

Through Brewing Tomorrow, sustainability is not just about how Carlsberg Vietnam brews beer. It is also about how the company contributes to the communities and environments where it operates, bringing together employees, partners and local stakeholders in a shared journey towards a greener future.

Advancing the net-zero journey: Carlsberg Vietnam’s sustainability progress in 2025 As Vietnam accelerates its green transition and advances towards its national target of net-zero emissions by 2050, sustainability is increasingly shaping how businesses operate, grow, and create long-term value for society.

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