The Ministry of Finance (MoF), in collaboration with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), on November 17 held a conference in Hanoi to launch of the twin maturity assessment tool, as part of the 2026 Dual Transformation Growth Forum.

Deputy Minister of Finance Tran Quoc Phuong. Photo: Duc Minh

The MoF provides businesses a standardised tool to assess their current capabilities, identify areas requiring improvement and develop appropriate transformation roadmaps. Its ultimate goal is to improve productivity, operational efficiency and competitiveness.

Technology, innovation and data management capabilities are increasingly decisive factors in business competitiveness. At the same time, requirements for supply chain traceability, data transparency and carbon emission reductions have become essential conditions for companies seeking to participate more deeply in global value chains.

Against this backdrop, Vietnam is pursuing a fundamental transformation of its growth model and economic structure, with science and technology, innovation and digital transformation serving as key growth drivers, alongside commitments to green growth, the circular economy and green development.

The private sector has been identified as a pioneering force in driving economic growth and strengthening national competitiveness, while calling for accelerated digital and green transformation. This provides an important policy foundation for advancing the dual transformation agenda, modernising business models and creating new growth momentum across the economy.

Speaking at the opening, Deputy Minister of Finance Tran Quoc Phuong said that as the state management agency responsible for enterprise development, the MoF viewed its core mission as building an enabling institutional framework, mobilising resources and creating better conditions for businesses to grow.

“In a rapidly changing world, the policy framework for enterprise development must stay one step ahead. It must not only promptly address existing difficulties but also anticipate and respond to emerging trends to help businesses operate more effectively,” he said.

Launching ceremony of the twin maturity assessment tool. Photo: Duc Minh

Accordingly, the ministry is focusing on improving the Law on Small and Medium-sized Enterprise Development, with a fundamental shift in approach from simply providing support to creating an enabling environment for business development.

The priority is to facilitate businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in accessing essential resources, including capital, technology, production premises and markets.

The draft law also seeks to tailor support policies to different stages of business development and actual performance, with greater emphasis on innovation, digital transformation and sustainable business practices. This approach aims to ensure that support reaches businesses with genuine needs, helping them overcome operational challenges, strengthen their capabilities and gradually expand their scale.

In terms of practical implementation, the MoF deputy minister said, "The MoF was stepping up cooperation with international organisations, the private sector and experts through key programmes and projects. The ministry is also studying and adapting international experience to Vietnam's business environment, while developing practical digital resources and tools to help companies optimise operations and accelerate technology-driven transformation."

A notable step in this effort was the issuance of Decision No.2515/QD-BTC in September, outlining the Framework for Assessing Corporate Digital Transformation Maturity in Connection with Green Transformation.

The MoF has also digitised the framework and made it available through the Enterprise Information Portal, enabling businesses nationwide to access and apply the assessment tool more conveniently.

The framework provides a standardised measurement system that allows companies to evaluate their current transformation maturity, identify capability gaps and develop optimal transformation roadmaps.

Beyond its direct benefits to businesses, aggregated data generated through the assessment process will provide an important evidence base for the MoF and relevant agencies to design support policies that are better targeted, more responsive to actual business needs and more effective.

The framework is also intended to be connected and integrated with international standards and certification systems, helping Vietnamese businesses improve compliance, strengthen their credentials and expand opportunities to participate in global supply chains.

Michaela Baur, country director of GIZ in Vietnam. Photo: Duc Minh

Michaela Baur, country director of GIZ in Vietnam, said, "For SMEs, dual transformation was not simply about adopting new technologies or meeting development requirements. Rather, it represented a broader process of strengthening competitiveness, improving productivity, enhancing resilience and creating opportunities for sustainable growth."

Achieving these objectives requires practical tools, appropriate skills, targeted support and close cooperation among businesses, government agencies and other stakeholders.

She welcomed the official launch of the dual transformation maturity assessment toolkit, institutionalised through the MoF's Decision No.2515, describing it as an important step towards providing businesses with practical support.

“Dual transformation requires close cooperation among government agencies, businesses, technology providers, financial institutions and development partners,” she said.

Deputy Minister Phuong said, "Achieving substantive and sustainable dual transformation across the business community would require coordinated and decisive action by state management agencies at both central and local levels, together with the support of domestic and international partners."

At the central level, he called on the Agency for Private Enterprise and Collective Economy Development under the MoF to continue playing its coordinating role and work closely with relevant units to finalise technical guidance documents, widely disseminate the framework and organise in-depth training programmes for businesses.

He also stressed the importance of linking assessment results with practical consultancy, training and business networking programmes, enabling companies to translate their assessment findings into concrete improvements.

At the local level, local departments of Finance were encouraged to coordinate with departments, agencies and business associations to raise awareness, encourage adoption and create better conditions for companies to apply the framework.

Widespread implementation will not only help businesses understand their own capabilities and transformation needs but also provide local authorities with valuable information on the actual conditions, capability gaps and support requirements of enterprises in their respective areas.

This will enable policymakers to develop more practical and locally tailored support measures, reflecting the specific characteristics of each local economy.

“Building on these solid foundations, I am confident that, with the strong commitment of state management agencies, the proactive engagement of the business community and the valuable support of international partners, dual transformation will gradually become a practical reality,” Deputy Minister Phuong said.

He added that this process would become an important driver of higher productivity, improved growth quality and stronger competitiveness for Vietnam's economy in the years ahead.

Green transition requires realistic roadmap The green transition has become an unmistakable trend, but its implementation requires a roadmap that reflects practical conditions and economic development needs.