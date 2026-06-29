Viatris collaborates with medical community to enhance management of non-communicable diseases in Vietnam

The programme took place in Ho Chi Minh City on June 14 and in Hanoi on June 27, and brought together more than 800 doctors attending in person and approximately 1,000 healthcare professionals participating virtually, creating a large-scale scientific platform to share the latest medical advances, exchange clinical experience, and discuss solutions to enhance the management of non-communicable diseases in Vietnam.

According to the World Health Organization, non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including cardiovascular, diabetes, cancer, and chronic respiratory diseases, account for nearly 80 per cent of all deaths in Vietnam, making them one of the country's most pressing healthcare challenges. Against the backdrop of an ageing population and the growing prevalence of metabolic risk factors, strengthening capabilities in the prevention, diagnosis, and long-term management of chronic diseases has become increasingly important for the healthcare system.

With the participation of leading experts, the conference series provided updates on emerging trends in NCDs management based on international clinical treatment guidelines, focusing on cardiovascular event prevention, risk management in patients with diabetes, neuropathic pain treatment, and mental healthcare. The scientific sessions highlighted the importance of early intervention, personalised treatment, comprehensive care, and multidisciplinary collaboration in optimising long-term disease management, reducing complications, and improving patients’ quality of life.

Prof. Nguyen Lan Viet, permanent vice president of the Vietnam National Heart Association, said, "Continuous updates on medical advances and new treatment recommendations through multidisciplinary scientific forums play an important role in fostering scientific exchange, sharing practical experience, and supporting healthcare professionals in improving patient care."

Prof. Nguyen Lan Viet, permanent vice president of the Vietnam National Heart Association

During the conference, a session on technology transfer highlighted that treating non-communicable diseases is a long-term process, requiring sustainable access to high-quality medicines. As Vietnam continues to strengthen its legal framework and manufacturing capabilities in accordance with international standards, Le Ngoc Danh, head of the Pharmaceutical Affairs Division at the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, stated, "Technology transfer presents a promising approach for Vietnam – not just to expand manufacturing capacity, but to progressively elevate the position of the pharmaceutical industry within the regional value chain. Through coordinated collaboration among regulatory authorities, domestic manufacturers, and multinational pharmaceutical companies, these projects can help maintain a stable supply of high-quality medicines, particularly for diseases requiring long-term treatment."

Le Ngoc Danh, head of the Pharmaceutical Affairs Division, Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health

A five-year journey alongside Vietnam's healthcare community

This year’s conference series carries special significance as it marks five years since Viatris established its presence and began operations in Vietnam. Throughout this journey, Viatris has partnered with the medical community through scientific exchange initiatives, continuing medical education programmes, and professional collaborations aimed at enhancing long-term disease management and improving patients’ quality of life.

In addition to scientific and professional collaborations, the technology transfer project for selected originator medicines represents one of Viatris's strategic milestones in Vietnam. To date, the first products under the project have received marketing authorisation from the Ministry of Health and are expected to support treatment needs. The initiative contributes to strengthening local pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities in accordance with rigorous international standards while expanding patient access to high-quality treatment options.

Radhika Bhalla, head of Viatris Vietnam and Asia Alliance Markets, said, "This year’s scientific conference series marks an important milestone in Viatris’ five-year journey alongside Vietnam’s healthcare community and reinforces the value of multi-stakeholder collaboration in addressing non-communicable diseases. We remain committed to being a trusted partner to the medical community through scientific initiatives, professional collaboration, and efforts to expand access to treatment, helping improve healthcare outcomes for people across Vietnam."

Viatris delivering high-quality, accessible, and sustainable healthcare solutions Radhika Bhalla, head of Vietnam and Asia Alliance Markets at Viatris, said the company was committed to addressing healthcare needs more holistically, at the VIR Health Conference 2024 on September 25. Here is her speech.

Access at scale for sustainable healthcare development Viatris is a global healthcare company uniquely positioned to bridge the traditional divide between generics and brands, combining the best of both to holistically address healthcare needs globally.