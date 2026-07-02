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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Panasonic to donate 1,000 flashlights to residents in Nghe An and Ha Tinh ahead of storm season

July 02, 2026 | 09:00
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Panasonic will present 1,000 flashlights to residents in Nghe An and Ha Tinh to help them prepare ahead of the storm season.
Panasonic to donate 1,000 flashlights to residents in Nghe An and Ha Tinh ahead of storm season

On July 1, Panasonic, in collaboration with the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Nghe An Province and Agriculture and Environment Newspaper, held a ceremony to donate flashlights to local households in Hai Loc commune, Nghe An province.

The initiative draws on Japanese people’s experience through decades of living with natural disasters. Residents in the flood-hit regions who are equipped with flashlights can gain more benefits when the typhoons land. Thus, Panasonic has shipped 1,000 flashlights from Japan to Vietnam to grant them to the residents in Nghe An and Ha Tinh, which are regularly affected by typhoons and flooding.

Abe Takumi, director of the Battery Division, Panasonic Vietnam, said, “Panasonic has pursued the business philosophy of contributing to society for more than 100 years. Besides business, we continue to implement corporate social responsibility initiatives that contribute to the wellbeing and sustainable development of Vietnam. We hope that these flashlights will become the practical tools for families to better prepare for this year's storm and disaster season."

Hai Loc is a coastal commune in Nghe An with more than 12km of coastline. Many households live near the sea, so they are directly affected by strong winds, high waves, flooding due to rising sea levels, and prolonged power outages during storms. In addition, due to the coastal terrain at the foot of hills, some areas are also at risk of landslides and isolation during prolonged heavy rains.

Hoang Cong Sinh, chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Hai Loc Commune, said, "This meaningful gift from Japan carries Panasonic's message that support should not come only after damage has occurred. It represents support with immense spiritual value, a deep empathy between communities that share the risks of natural disasters."

“The flashlights will help disadvantaged families move around during the storm and flooding season. Meanwhile, rescue forces have effective tools to perform their duties in the dark, protecting the peace of the villages.”

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TagTag:
panasonic CSR Nghe An Ha Tinh

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