Save Turtles Run returns to Con Dao for fifth anniversary

Scheduled for August 9, the event will feature 21km, 10km, and 5km races, organised by Akyn Hospitality Group and its member hotel The Secret Con Dao, hoping to connect the running community with the message of sea turtle conservation and responsible tourism.

This year marks the fifth anniversary of the Save Turtles Run in Con Dao. Over the past four seasons, the event has grown into an annual gathering that combines sport with a message of sea turtle conservation and responsible tourism.

This year’s theme, 'Final Chapter – Beyond The Finish Line', does not signify an ending. Rather, it marks a moment to look back on a journey shaped by dedication, companionship, and a lasting belief in the mission of sea turtle conservation. It is an opportunity for Save Turtles Run to honour its first chapter – a journey where every stride has helped raise community awareness while laying the foundation for more relevant and meaningful initiatives in the future.

Born in Con Dao, Save Turtles Run was built on a simple belief – every step can become a meaningful action when placed within a greater purpose. For Con Dao, that purpose is the protection of sea turtles – one of the most distinctive ecological symbols of this island destination.

From its earliest seasons, the run has opened a different way to experience Con Dao: running along coastal routes, passing through the island’s peaceful rhythm of life, listening to stories of sea turtles, and joining hands to spread the spirit of green living. Participants do not come to Con Dao merely to complete a race distance; they become part of a shared journey to preserve the natural values of this special place.

Entering its fifth season, Save Turtles Run continues to affirm its role as a resilient community initiative – where sport, tourism and conservation meet through an experience that is approachable, positive and deeply emotional. The value of this journey lies not only in the number of runners who take part, but also in the community that has come together around one shared belief – tourism can leave something good behind in the places it touches.

Through each season, Save Turtles Run has helped bring the image of Con Dao closer to the community in a warm and emotional way. Beyond being known for blue seas, golden sunshine and stories of history, Con Dao is also experienced as a place where every visitor can take part in small yet meaningful actions for nature.

The run has created a new way of experiencing the destination: coming to Con Dao to move, to connect with nature, to learn more about sea turtles, and to spread the spirit of green living. The participation of runners, families, travellers, partners, and the local community has helped make the message of conservation more relatable, memorable and far-reaching.

After five years, what remains from Save Turtles Run is not only the seasons that have been organised, but the finish lines also that have been crossed, or the contributions made to conservation. What remains is something greater: a community that has come to believe that sport, tourism and conservation can meet in one meaningful experience.

For that reason, Final Chapter does not close the spirit of Save Turtles Run. On the contrary, the theme marks the moment for the journey to expand from a one-day run into a long-term story; from an annual event into a community platform; from a conservation message into a stronger and more enduring call to action for Con Dao.

One of the key highlights of Save Turtles Run 2026 is the finisher medal, designed as a symbol of the fifth season. More than a keepsake of each runner’s achievement, the medal carries a deeper meaning of continuity, renewal and transformation.

The 2026 medal design also marks a special moment for Con Dao, as this destination – rich in natural and historical values – enters a new phase with its position as Con Dao Special Zone under Ho Chi Minh City. In that spirit, the medal becomes a dual symbol: honouring the journey of Save Turtles Run while marking a new milestone for the destination.

Save Turtles Run by The Secret Con Dao promotes turtle conservation The Save Turtles Run, organised for the first time by The Secret Con Dao and AKYN Hospitality Group, was a significant event that attracted many tourists to Con Dao island and Con Dao National Park

Save Turtles Run returns to Con Dao for fourth year The Save Turtles Run returns to Con Dao to raise awareness and encourage community action in marine conservation, with a focus on protecting sea turtles.