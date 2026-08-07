AsiaWorld Expo offers 12 percent dining discount for visitors

HONG KONG, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Supporting the initiative to promote the "Ticket Stub Economy", AsiaWorld-Expo (AWE) is expanding its dining partnerships to extend the visitor spend beyond the venue. From tomorrow, visitors attending concerts, international conferences, trade exhibitions and other major events at AWE can enjoy a 12% discount on the dinner and late-night supper menus at Lin Heung Lau at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA), by presenting a valid event ticket or admission pass. The offer is valid from three days before until three days after the event. Open 24 hours a day, Lin Heung Lau (HKIA) provides the perfect dining option, whether concertgoers are looking for a late-night meal after a show, or business travellers wish to enjoy authentic Hong Kong cuisine before catching an overnight flight.

AWE has an exciting line-up of events in the months ahead. Following the successful conclusion of the Kerry Fencing World Championships 2026 Hong Kong, China, more than 16 concerts are scheduled to take place in August and September. Together with international conventions, exhibitions and other large-scale events, these are expected to attract hundreds of thousands of visitors from Hong Kong, Mainland China and around the world.

The Ticket Stub Offer further leverages AWE's strength in bringing together world-class events and diverse visitor audiences. The first eligible event is the "The 16th Worldwide Chinese Life Insurance Congress & 2026 IDA Annual Conference", taking place at AWE over four consecutive days from 7 August. The event is expected to welcome more than 10,000 insurance professionals from around the world. Following a series of major concerts, the globally renowned "Jewellery & Gem WORLD" will be held from 14 to 18 September and is expected to attract more than 55,000 buyers from over 140 countries and regions.

Large-scale conventions and exhibitions typically run over several days, with exhibitors, buyers and delegates often extending their stay in Hong Kong. This generates economic benefits across a wide range of sectors, including hotels, food and beverage, retail, transport and tourism. By extending the Ticket Stub Offer to cover both the days before and after an event, AWE encourages business travellers to explore Hong Kong beyond their meeting, networking and sourcing itineraries, supporting the growth of bleisure travel.

The partnership also highlights AWE's strategic location adjacent to Hong Kong International Airport, enabling visitors to enjoy dining privileges conveniently throughout their journey, from arrival and event participation to departure, while delivering a seamless "Touring upon arrival; Mega events upon arrival" experience.

AWE is connected to the airport by a covered walkway, with the journey taking approximately 15 minutes on foot. Located in the public area of the Departures Hall in Terminal 1, Lin Heung Lau (HKIA) operates around the clock, making it particularly well suited to concertgoers as well as travellers departing on flights at different times of the day. Through this collaboration, AWE extends the economic impact of international events beyond the venue to the airport and neighbouring businesses, while giving overseas visitors the opportunity to experience Hong Kong's authentic Dim Sum dining culture.

Looking ahead, AWE will continue to strengthen partnerships with neighbouring businesses, the tourism sector and other stakeholders to explore more cross-sector collaborations. By connecting concerts, conventions, exhibitions, dining, retail and tourism experiences, AWE aims to encourage both leisure and business visitors to stay longer and further unlock the wider economic benefits generated by world-class events.

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AsiaWorld-Expo x Lin Heung Lau (HKIA) - Ticket Stub Offer

Promotion Period: 7 August 2026 – 31 January 2027 Eligible Dining Period: Dinner and Late-Night Supper Offer: 12% off the entire bill. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other discounts or promotional offers. Venue: Lin Heung Lau (HKIA) Address: Departures Level (L8), Terminal 1,

Hong Kong International Airport (Non-Restricted Area) Eligible Events: All public events held at AsiaWorld-Expo, including concerts, conventions, exhibitions and other major events. Redemption Period: From three days before the event until three days after the event, including the event day. How to Redeem: Present a valid AsiaWorld-Expo event credential before dining, including a physical or electronic event ticket, exhibitor badge, buyer badge, delegate badge, or other recognised proof of event attendance. *Terms and conditions apply.

Major Events at AWE in August and September