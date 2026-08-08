Syngenta Vietnam strengthens crop root disease protection with Vaniva 450SC

Together with its March 2025 launch for nematodes, this completes a comprehensive root-protection solution addressing the two biggest underground threats across high-value crops such as durian, banana, coffee and citrus.

Vaniva is a new-generation solution and is the only product in Vietnam classified in the dual mode-of-action group, registered for the control of both nematodes and Fusarium. Photo: Syngenta Vietnam

Fusarium - a persistent, global threat

Fusarium spp.-induced yellowing and root rot are among the most difficult soil-borne diseases to manage across a wide range of crops. The fungus can persist in the soil for many years and often goes undetected until the root system has been severely damaged. By the time above-ground symptoms appear - such as yellowing leaves and widespread leaf drop - the disease is extremely difficult, and sometimes impossible, to control

Globally, a soil-borne fungal strain known as Fusarium Tropical Race 4 (TR4) - the cause of so-called "Panama disease" in bananas - is projected to affect up to 17 per cent of the world’s banana-growing area by 2040.

Without effective control, this could result in losses of approximately 36 million tonnes of bananas, representing more than $10 billion in losses to the global banana industry as a whole. FAO has also warned that the spread of TR4 could reduce global banana production by approximately 2 per cent by 2028 and affect around 240,000 jobs across the banana value chain.

In Vietnam, Fusarium spp. are also major pathogens responsible for yellowing and root rot in several economically important crops. According to studies by WASI and VAAS, the combined presence of Fusarium spp. and root-knot nematodes (Meloidogyne spp.) is a major cause of reduced growth and yield in coffee plantations in the Central Highlands.

In durian, black pepper and citrus, Fusarium - together with other soil-borne fungi - often forms part of a disease complex that weakens plants and may ultimately cause plant death if an appropriate control strategy is not implemented from the outset.

Nguyen Hac Hien, director of the Dak Lak Sub-Department of Crop Production and Plant Protection, said, “Yellow-leaf root rot has become one of the most pressing challenges in the province’s key crop-growing areas, directly affecting yields, the productive lifespan of orchards and farmers’ incomes. One of the greatest difficulties is that the disease develops below ground; by the time visible symptoms appear, the root system has often already suffered severe damage."

"We therefore encourage farmers to take early preventive action, maintain soil health and adopt science-based integrated crop protection measures, while using crop protection products safely, effectively and strictly in accordance with label instructions. The availability of new solutions with advanced modes of action will provide valuable support for pest and disease management efforts across the province.”

Representatives of Syngenta Vietnam and WASI at the Vaniva® 450SC press conference. Photo: Syngenta Vietnam

Breakthrough solution from Syngenta

Powered by TYMIRIUM technology and featuring the active ingredient cyclobutrifluram, Vaniva 450SC provides effective control of plant-parasitic nematodes and key soil-borne diseases, particularly Fusarium spp., helping protect root systems and establish a strong foundation for healthy crop growth from the earliest stages.

Developed through more than 15 years of Syngenta research and innovation, TYMIRIUM technology is designed to address some of the most challenging below-ground pests and diseases while protecting soil and root health.

Vaniva is a new-generation solution and is currently the only product in Vietnam classified in the dual mode-of-action group, registered for the control of both nematodes and Fusarium.

By safeguarding root systems early in the crop cycle, Vaniva 450SC helps improve water and nutrient uptake, supports vigorous crop establishment, and enhances plant resilience under challenging growing conditions. Beyond delivering effective crop protection, TYMIRIUM technology reflects Syngenta's commitment to advancing sustainable and regenerative agriculture by developing innovative solutions that help farmers increase productivity while reducing environmental impact.

According to Syngenta, solutions powered by TYMIRIUM technology are being introduced across more than 100 crops in over 60 countries, demonstrating the company's continued commitment to innovation that enables farmers to produce more while caring for the health of their soils and the future of agriculture.

Syngenta Vietnam and WASI sign a cooperation agreement for a joint programme to develop and transfer crop protection solutions. Photo: Syngenta Vietnam

Safe for people and crops

Vaniva 450SC delivers superior efficacy at low active-ingredient rates - only 1/2 to 1/10 of some other solutions - meaning significantly less active ingredient enters the environment, reducing environmental impact and better protecting beneficial organisms. In the soil, the product does not affect earthworms or the beneficial microorganisms essential to soil fertility.

By conserving soil biodiversity and increasing root biomass, it supports soil health and a sustainable agricultural ecosystem - reflecting Syngenta's direction of developing solutions that protect soil health, support regenerative agriculture and reduce environmental impact.

The launch of Vaniva 450SC reflects Syngenta's long-term commitment, guided by its purpose of "Breakthroughs for farmers, in every field.”

What sets Syngenta apart is not only its innovative products, but also its integrated approach - combining world-leading research and innovation with close partnerships with farmers through technical knowledge transfer, safe crop protection stewardship training, field days, and on-farm demonstration trials conducted directly in farming communities.

Tran Thanh Vu, managing director of Syngenta Vietnam, said, “With Vaniva 450SC we complete a comprehensive root-protection solution for farmers - from nematodes to fungal disease, including Fusarium, for which no truly effective solution previously existed. This is the result of many years of research, and it reflects Syngenta's commitment: bringing the most advanced technologies, safer for people and the environment, to Vietnam's fields.”