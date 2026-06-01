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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

IOM supports community disaster resilience in Gia Lai

June 01, 2026 | 08:00
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The International Organisation for Migration and the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority have conducted multi-disaster response drills in Gia Lai province to strengthen community preparedness amid growing climate risks.
IOM supports community disaster resilience in Gia Lai

The training took place from May 27-31, with nearly 100 members of commune-level rapid response teams receiving training. Nearly 500 civil defence officers, soldiers, and local residents participated in simulation exercises responding to storms, floods, and landslides.

The activities were organised in support of the 2026 National Week for Disaster Prevention and Control, contributing to enhanced public awareness and community-based disaster risk reduction efforts. The Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority (VDDMA) coordinated the drills alongside The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Vietnam.

In 2025, Gia Lai province was hit by two major disaster events, Typhoon No.13 (Kalmaegi) and prolonged heavy rainfall and flooding from November 16–20, which caused severe flooding along major rivers, particularly in the Kon and Ha Thanh river basins. More than 57,000 houses were inundated, including over 28,000 homes that were destroyed or severely damaged, while many critical infrastructure systems also sustained significant damage. Total economic losses were estimated at over $450 million.

Nguyen Van Tien, deputy director general of VDDMA said, “Strengthening community-based disaster preparedness and response capacity, particularly among grassroots disaster response teams, is of critical importance. Practical simulation exercises help review, update, and improve disaster preparedness and response plans and scenarios, while enhancing the leadership and coordination capacity of local authorities, strengthening inter-agency coordination, and improving awareness and response skills among community members directly at the local level.”

Under the project, 28 sets of specialised first aid, search and rescue equipment worth nearly $145,000 were handed over to community response teams across four provinces to strengthen local emergency response capacity.

At the same time, members of community first response teams, including commune-level defence steering committees and core disaster response forces, were equipped with knowledge and practical skills on safe house reinforcement, first aid, search and rescue operations, and the use of emergency response equipment.

The simulation exercises helped to strengthen coordination among local authorities and response teams, improved on-site command capacity and support faster mobilisation of response resources during emergencies.

“As co-lead of the Shelter and Non-Food Items Sector in Vietnam and a member of the Disaster Risk Reduction Partnership, IOM remains committed to supporting the government of Vietnam in advancing disaster risk reduction priorities and strengthening community resilience,” Mitsue Pembroke, IOM head of Projects and Partnerships in Vietnam said. “Strengthening the preparedness of frontline responders and local communities is essential to reducing the impacts of disasters and climate change.”

With a total contribution of $1 million from the Japanese government, in addition to strengthening search and rescue capacity for 28 local response teams, IOM Vietnam also provided essential non-food relief items to more than 30,000 people in Dak Lak, Gia Lai, Khanh Hoa, and Lam Dong provinces to support post-flood recovery efforts.

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By Thai An

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IOM disaster resilience Gia Lai

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